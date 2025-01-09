Emmanuel Acho Shares Spine Chilling Visuals of the LA Wildfires Taking Over the Hollywood Hills

The LA wildfires have become uncontrollable, and California residents are sharing horrific scenes of the natural disaster. Emmanuel Acho is among the many who experienced the scary visuals and chaos. He even gave the people a glimpse of what he and other LA residents had been watching develop.

Acho shared via X that he had to evacuate his house on Wednesday. The fires in the Hollywood Hills are raging and have forced many to flee the area. Acho posted a video of the fires to show the world how serious the ordeal is.

Please pray for LA— the Hollywood Hills are now on fire. I just took this video as I am about to evacuate my house. pic.twitter.com/OH82kFiSbO — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 9, 2025

The orange blaze over the iconic hillside is a chilling image, to say the least. It’s being reported today that the Palisades fire, a town just north of LA, has suffered 17,000 acres in damage – the largest in California history. It’s a shocking development, and Acho and other California residents are feeling the worst of it.

“LA is literally on fire,” Acho says in the short video. “You can literally see the freaking fire in the Hollywood Hills like this is right now in LA.”

Fans of The Facility host reacted to the tweet with a mix of concern and jokes. While it may be insensitive to be filling Acho’s comment section with memes during a time like this, he was recently involved in some controversy involving Joy Taylor of Fox Sports 1. Fans were quick to bring it up in their comments.

I know that ain’t who I think it is pic.twitter.com/62kWVbIpIU — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) January 9, 2025

I pray that this ends soon and LA is filled with love and JOY ❤️ — clutch (@ClutchClippedit) January 9, 2025

We send prayers… but we ain’t forget what you did pic.twitter.com/0mm0fMzb4c — Fredoo (@Fredtheball3r) January 9, 2025

However, one fan did have a genuine concern for Acho and LA residents. It’s crazy that during a time like this, some individual’s first reaction to Acho’s video is to make a joke about him. But that just goes to show where we are in the world today.

So sorry Acho. Sending you prayers! — Josh Rosen (@Joshimpressions) January 9, 2025

According to reports, five major wildfires are still burning in the LA area. The high-valued properties have insurance companies fearing over $8 billion in total insured losses. Experts are blaming the fires on a long eight-month drought of no rain combined with high winds that made dry vegetation easy to burn. Although, it’s not yet been confirmed what officially started the fires.

Furthermore, the fires have even caught the attention of the NFL. Roger Goodell announced that he will be monitoring them closely as the LA Rams get ready to host the Minnesota Vikings. There’s still time, as the game will be the last one of the Wild Card on Monday at 5:00 PST. But the NFL has named the Cardinals stadium in Arizona as the contingency site.

It’s an unfortunate situation for Acho, the Rams, and all of LA. Wildfires have become more prevalent on the West Coast in recent years, with some beginning to encroach on highly populated areas like this one. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the affected as firefighters and law enforcement continue to heroically deal with the horrifying scene.