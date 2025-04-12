Joy Taylor Picks Shedeur Sanders Over Aaron Rodgers as the Next Steelers QB

Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t picked his new NFL home, but many believe it could be in Pittsburgh with the Steelers. It could be his final ride before retirement. The four-time MVP tried to make things work in New York with the Jets, but it just wasn’t meant to be. As a result, he was released from the final year of his contract. Still, some teams seem to believe that Rodgers has a bit of his old Green Bay magic left — he just needs to find it.

On the other hand, several fans and analysts have speculated that Shedeur Sanders would be the better option in Steel City. After all, Rodgers is coming off a rough season with the Jets and an Achilles tear. At 41, he’s probably only got one year left in the tank.

Steelers fan Joy Taylor also feels the same way. In fact, she’s baffled as to why her team is even considering him as an option. She shared her blazing hot take on the situation during the latest episode of Speak! on FS1.

“We haven’t had a franchise quarterback since Ben [Roethlisberger]… Year after year, we keep trying to patchwork the situation, and have expectations as if you have a franchise quarterback. It doesn’t make any sense,” she began firmly.

“Even if you get Aaron Rodgers, he’s only a one-year solution. Aaron Rodgers is going to be 42 this season. He tore his Achilles two years ago, and he was good in five games in which they went 2-3 down the stretch. They’re not winning a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers.”

It’s a hot take, but a good argument that Joy made. She went on to say that Shedeur should be the main sightline for the Steelers right now because he could be a franchise-caliber quarterback for the next 10-15 years.

.@JoyTaylorTalks breaks down why the Steelers should draft Shedeur if he’s available over moving forward with Aaron Rodgers. “We haven’t had a franchise QB since Ben… They’re not winning the Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers.” pic.twitter.com/NWJSH5G9CS — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) April 11, 2025

Furthermore, with all of the pre-draft doubts that have been cast upon Shedeur, he could be in play for the Steelers at pick 21. For a while, it seemed like free agency was the only place Pittsburgh could address its quarterbacking woes. And Rodgers was treated like their savior for most of the offseason.

The QB even teased the fanbase by touring the facility and throwing to current Steelers receiver DK Metcalf. Yet, he still hasn’t signed anything.

Now, it’s Shedeur who could end up as the savior for Pittsburgh. This means he could get the opportunity to play for a team with immediate playoff aspirations, which is exactly what Deion Sanders’ son has always wanted. He’s gone on the record multiple times, saying that he wants to play for a contender. Well, he might get his wish.

In conclusion, Joy was preaching to the choir in this clip from Speak!. Rodgers is a one-season solution for whoever wants to sign him. And the Steelers keep setting themselves back by continually going after one-season solutions instead of pursuing a long-term one.

Don’t worry, Pittsburgh — not every quarterback prospect is going to turn out like Kenny Pickett. You shouldn’t be afraid to draft one in the first round because of him. Stop looking at Rodgers and start considering a younger option.