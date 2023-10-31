Entering His Name in History Books, Maxx Crosby Earns a Special Honor from His Alma Mater EMU, Upon Donating $1 Million

Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive end Maxx Crosby and his wife, Rachel, a former EMU soccer student-athlete, displayed generosity by committing $1 million to the EMU Athletics Department. In response to this gracious act, the university has chosen to honor its former star.

This heartwarming gesture brought immense joy to his fans, and his alma mater, Eastern Michigan University, recognized his incredible act. Crosby unfolded his college football journey at the University from 2015 to 2018 and surprisingly, EMU was the sole college football program to extend him an offer.

EMU Honors Maxx Crosby’s Donation With Special Gesture

Maxx Crosby made the official announcement of his substantial donation during his visit to campus, coinciding with the Raiders’ Monday Night Football game against the Lions. Eastern Michigan University unveiled plans to rename its football field within Rynearson Stadium as a tribute to the edge rusher. It’s believed to be the first FBS field to be named after an active player.

The funds will play a pivotal role in supporting the launch of phase two of the championship-building plan, fostering the comprehensive advancement of the university’s athletic programs. Crosby expressed his deep connection with EMU, acknowledging the pivotal role it has played in his life as both an athlete and a person. In a video posted by EMU Athletics, Crosby can be seen fielding questions about the donation and the gesture and he said,

“Without the opportunity to attend EMU, I would not have met my wife, Rachel, who has given me the most beautiful gift imaginable in our daughter, Ella…Without EMU, I wouldn’t have the lifelong friends that now serve as advisors and business partners. Without EMU, I may not have ever had the opportunity to achieve my dream of playing in the National Football League.”

Crosby emphasized the impact of his EMU journey, where he met his wife and formed lasting friendships now integral to his professional life. His $1 million donation reflects deep gratitude for the university’s ongoing support from everyone including teachers, coaches, fellow athletes, and students.

Maxx Crosby’s Record-Breaking Career at Eastern Michigan University

During his tenure at EMU, Maxx Crosby left an indelible mark on the football program. His impressive tally of 20.0 career sacks firmly established him as one of EMU’s elite defensive players. Moreover, his 41.0 career tackles-for-loss ranks as the third-highest in the university’s storied football history. In 2017, Crosby achieved a remarkable feat by equaling the EMU single-season record for sacks.

Maxx Crosby is lovingly dubbed ‘Condor’ for his astounding 81-inch wingspan. His rookie season was nothing short of sensational, with 10 sacks and 47 combined tackles to his name. This exceptional performance thrust him into the spotlight, making him a strong contender for the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Crosby’s NFL journey spans 73 games, marked by an impressive tally of 271 tackles, with 174 of them as solo tackles. His impactful presence has delivered 44 sacks to his team, 7 forced fumbles, and has blocked 3 kicks. His professional career has been marked by consistent excellence showcasing his relentless ability to dismantle opposing offenses.