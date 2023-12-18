Does Tyreek Hill Pay Child Support? Who is Crystal Espinal?

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is one of the best wide receivers in the league right now and often breaks the internet with his exclusive interviews and top-notch game performances. However, there was a time, when Hill was surrounded by controversies during the time he was dating his ex-girlfriend, Crystal Espinal.

Crystal Espinal and Tyreek Hill first met while studying at Oklahoma State University and they started dating in 2014. The two also got engaged after Hill proposed to her in September 2018. During their time together, they welcomed three children, a son named Zev, born in July 2015, and twins, Nakeem and Nyla, born in July 2019.

However, circumstances changed and the couple is no longer together. According to reports, Tyreek Hill contributes to the care of their children by providing $13,500 monthly in child support to Crystal Espinal.

The Dolphins wide receiver, who is currently married to Keeta Vaccaro, faced a serious incident in 2015 when he pleaded guilty to domestic assault. This happened when his partner, Espinal, was pregnant with their first child. As a consequence, he was removed from his college football team and reportedly received a sentence that included 3 years of probation, a one-year batterer’s program, and an anger-management course.

Later in 2019, while playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, he faced accusations of child abuse on two occasions. However, authorities never formally charged him with a crime, yet the team temporarily suspended him due to these allegations.

Tyreek Hill Facing Paternity Lawsuits

According to the New York Post, the 29-year-old wide receiver is currently facing legal action from two women named, Brittany Lackner aged 30, and Kimberly Baker, aged 29. Both these women have filed a separate lawsuit in Broward County, Florida, alleging that Hill is the father of their children born in 2023.

Reportedly, the two women have filed the lawsuit claiming that Tyreek Hill hasn’t been providing enough support for their children, whom they say he fathered earlier this year. However, these legal actions are ongoing, and no final decisions have been made yet regarding the additional child support they are seeking.