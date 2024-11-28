IShowSpeed Tells Shannon Sharpe He Wants to Race NFL Prospects at the Combine: “They’re Not Fast”

Internet sensation IShowSpeed, or Darren Watkins Jr., thinks he can outdo top NFL Draft prospects. And he’s ready to get on the track to prove it.

The 19-year-old, who previously challenged the Cheetah himself, clearly isn’t scared of getting down and dirty. On the Club Shay Shay podcast, when Shannon Sharpe asked the internet sensation if he wanted to “go to the Combine where all the college kids are going to come by next and wanna challenge them?” he said confidently and without hesitation:

“Yes sir. I am serious”

IShowSpeed’s reasoning for wanting to beat NFL prospects is simple. He wants the world to know that they’re not that fast:

“When I know I’m faster than somebody and people are like, ‘Oh my God they [draft prospects] are so fast!’ I’m like, no. They’re not fast.”

The streamer’s athletic powers are not a secret. He has proven himself multiple times, most recently when he jumped over moving cars. So, how fast does he think he can run to beat the fastest guy at the Combine? If given a month to train, he IShowSpeed thinks he could run the 40-yard in 43 seconds:

“I ran a 4.4 flat last time -and I stopped a little bit. I could maybe run like a 4.3.”

For context, last year, Xavier Worthy ran a 4.21 second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which is the fastest time ever recorded at the event.

While amused by the claims of the teenager, Sharpe was impressed by his confidence in his own abilities and asked him why he had never considered a career as a track and field athlete. Watkins said that while he “respects track,” he was meant for something bigger.

While the YouTuber commonly rules headlines for his antics and athletic feats, he was a football player in high school and feels that he’s “still got it” in him!

IShowSpeed can “cook” any DB in the league

IShowSpeed did not stop at challenging new draft prospects. No, he is confident that he can “cook” any DB in the league. He told Sharpe,

“Listen, all the DBs out there, Jaylen Ramsey, whoever, I am cooking.”

Watkins has good reason for all that confidence.

Earlier in the year, the YouTuber had awed the world by outpacing one of NFL’s biggest star cornerbacks, Sauce Gardner. Gardner had struggled to contain the teenager’s quick feet as he dodged the cornerback to rush toward the endzone during their one-on-one contest.

Speed further asserted his athletic credentials by revealing that he was a four-star athlete in high school, specifically recognized for his skills in Ohio’s top slots. To reinforce his argument about his capabilities on the field, he invited Sharpe to review his highlights.

And his skills on the field are not a thing of the past, he says, “I still got it, I didn’t lose it.”