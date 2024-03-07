Amidst Travis Kelce Marijuana & Cowboys ‘Red Flag’ Revelation, Chiefs TE’s Stoned Tales From “Catching Kelce” Resurfaces

Mar 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff calls a play to his team as Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Cleveland native Travis Kelce, right, cheers during the second half against the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Draft prospect’s fates are shaped in an unpredictable manner during the NFL Scouting Combine, where on-field performances don’t always determine success. Well, at least that was the case with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The former Cincinnati Bearcat’s resurfaced clip revealed his chaotic interview with the Dallas Cowboys which he boldly ended by advising the team to “pick someone else.”

The detailed conversation between the Cowboys representative and Travis Kelce focused on his 2010 suspension for using marijuana. As per Kelce’s comments on an episode of “New Heights,” the conversation led to a quick conclusion. Dallas, at the time, was looking for depth behind All-Pro tight end Jason Witten but the meeting with Kelce unveiled some ‘red flags.’

“I basically just said if you guys think I’m going to be that kind of guy or you’re questioning if I’m still that person after everything that I’ve battled through to get to where I’m am now from missing a season, then you guys probably go somewhere else and pick somebody else. That’s exactly what they did.” Said Travis Kelce.

Last year, Page Six also reported that Travis Kelce often appeared to be under the influence of marijuana during filming of “Catching Kelce” in 2016, as per their source. The production team at E! did not have to worry about red eyes (a typical sign of marijuana) as the athletes brought his own eye drops to hide any redness and maintain a professional look on the dating show.

“He had his technique down because he would use eyedrops, he enjoyed a bit of marijuana.” the source said. (laughing)

Page Six’s revelation regarding Travis Kelce’s sporadic marijuana use suggested that the Dallas Cowboys might have been right about their choice not to select him. However, Kelce has shown to be one of the best Tight Ends with the Kansas City Chiefs. Moreover, the story in itself illustrates the intricacies of the NFL Scouting Combine, emphasizing that achievement is not solely based on physical abilities.

Travis Kelce Almost Ended His Career In College Due To Marijuana Intake

Travis Kelce’s path to the Pro Football Hall of Fame is evident. However, he faced a potential setback after missing his sophomore season at Cincinnati due to suspension. He also had to shift his position from quarterback to tight end. Before Kelce established himself as one of the best tight ends, he used to be a dual-threat quarterback at Cleveland Heights High School in Ohio.

So much so, that he had offers from Akron, Eastern Michigan, and Miami (Ohio), but Kelce chose Cincinnati to play alongside his older brother, Jason. Following his freshman year, Travis was suspended for the entire 2010 season after failing a marijuana test following the Sugar Bowl. Travis once revealed in a candid conversation on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast that he was partying too much and the suspension made him realize the need to change his ways.

His renewed focus led to his return for his junior year, all thanks to his elder brother Jason Kelce, who spoke to Butch Jones’ staff for giving Travis another chance. Travis even expressed deep gratitude for Jason’s efforts, adding that he put their family name on the line to get him another chance.

Travis’ impressive journey from hardship to becoming one of the top tight ends in league history is truly remarkable. His determination after the downfall saw Chiefs win the AFC West in eight of his 11 seasons. He bagged nine consecutive Pro Bowl selections (2015-2023), four-time First Team All-Pro (2016, 2018, 2020, 2022), three-time Second Team All-Pro (2017, 2019, 2021), and two-time Super Bowl champion (LIV in 2020, LVII in 2022). All this just serves a proof of his outstanding contributions to the sport.