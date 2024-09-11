Even Molly Qerim Couldn’t Get Mad Dog to Stop ‘Ranting’ About Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets

New York’s dismal 32-19 defeat against the 49ers was disappointing for many Jets fans, but no one was as fired up as Chris Russo, also known as Mad Dog! The sports radio personality didn’t hold back his frustration while venting about Aaron Rodgers’ performance in Monday’s game. Even when Molly Qerim interjected during his rant, Russo refused to back down.

This rant session took place this Saturday on First Take when Russo joined Qerim, Stephen A. Smith, and Jeff. The sports radio personality quickly grew exasperated with Rodgers’ inability to lead the team in Week 1, even laying out some harsh facts about how the Jets haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1969. He also pointed out that they haven’t played in a “significant football game” in years.

Furthermore, he noted how A-Rod was the focus of all the offseason hype, which didn’t translate into his performance against San Francisco. In an attempt to calm the enraged Mad Dog, Qerim then urged him to “relax,” but the guest wasn’t finished with his rant just yet!

“Everybody was all hyped up. All I heard about was they [Jets] had a great camp. Rogers was this; defense is that. That’s all I heard about for four months. Then they go out to San Francisco, and they lay an absolute fr**king egg.”

Russo also pointed out that the 49ers’ offense wasn’t even at its best. RB Christian McCaffrey wasn’t on the field, and Trent Williams along with WR Brandon Aiyuk weren’t playing at full capacity. Yet, while San Francisco managed 70 plays, the Jets could only make 49.

Mad Dog’s frustration clearly wasn’t just about Rodgers’ performance, as seen in his comments. More so, the quarterback’s reaction in the post-game presser didn’t impress him either.

Mad Dog tells Rodgers to go back to Green Bay over “bandwagon” remark

On the Pat McAfee Show, the four-time MVP took accountability for the Jets’ loss but also added an interesting take: “We didn’t play well enough [Monday] night. No excuses. But come along for the ride. If you want to jump off now, jump off, but then don’t come back.”

This statement didn’t sit well with many Jets fans, including Russo, who felt the quarterback had no right to throw shade at fans who were criticizing him.

“And I understand it’s the first game, but that was an awful performance and then I gotta listen to Rogers tell me, ‘Well if you jump off the bandwagon you’re not coming back on.’ Aaron, Aaron, Aaron, you played one game. Go back to Green Bay.”

One can see where Russo is coming from, considering how Jets fans are one of the most loyal bases out there. However, the season has just begun, and the club has a chance for redemption when they meet the Tennessee Titans on the road this Sunday.