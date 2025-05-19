Will NFL Ban the Tush Push? Commanders HC Dan Quinn Gives His Two Cents on the Issue

Ever since Anthony Barr unwittingly created the play while sitting on the sidelines of a regular-season contest in 2018, the Tush Push has steadily taken over the football meta. What was once considered to be a gimmick has now become a controversial, yet effective strategy that sees the very rules of the gridiron itself being questioned.

While some have noted that the technique is a risk to viewership, others have cited safety concerns. As a result, a potential ban is now set to be discussed at the NFL’s upcoming membership meeting.

This will be the second time that the Tush Push will have its existence questioned by the league’s upper brass. Nevertheless, the head coach of Philadelphia Eagles’ divisional rival, Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders, continues to embody the spirit of competition by advocating for the most controversial play in football today.

During his most recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the veteran play caller explained that he views the issue as one of skill rather fairness.

“I’m going to keep digging as hard as I can to make sure we find ways to defend it better. In terms of adding the play or stopping it, we’ve got a lot of smart people in charge of that. But until that time, if we do or don’t, I’ll spend time, like most coaches would, to say, ‘Okay, if we angle somebody differently, put people in different spots…’ We’ll go after it that way for sure.”

During the Commanders’ 55-23 loss to the Eagles, Quinn infamously had his team jump offsides four consecutive times in a row in an attempt to hinder Philadelphia’s success with the technique, highlighting just how desperate teams have become to try and stop the tush push. Nevertheless, the rules are likely to remain unchanged.

While the aforementioned concerns regarding player safety have become one of the premier talking points used by those in favor of the ban, some general managers believe that the argument is disingenuous at best. According to ESPN’s Kalyn Kahler, one general manager isn’t buying it.

In light of the president of the Green Bay Packers, Mark Murphy, proposing that the move be banned on account of player safety, the unnamed GM claimed that the proposal “feels like sour grapes” and that teams are simply “hiding behind player safety.”

Others, such as Sean McVay and Sean McDermott, believe that the play poses a legitimate risk to the sport as a whole. While the Rams’ head coach has asserted that he simply doesn’t like the “optics” of the play itself, the Bills’ head coach insisted that the movement to see the Tush Push be banned from the NFL is nothing more than coaches “…doing what’s best for the game.”

Everything from player safety to potential viewership hazards like the 2024 NFC Championship are bound to be discussed during the upcoming summit. While it remains uncertain as to whether or not the NFL will actually decided to implement any kind of ban, the entire situation should serve as a compliment to the creativity of Nick Sirianni.

In what has long been regarded as a copycat league, the 43-year-old has managed to create a play that is so effective that many would rather ban it than copy it, which is surely a sign of ingenuity if there ever was one.