“Everybody Is Not Gonna Be Ed Reed”: Shannon Sharpe Reacts as Jamal Adams Regrets Asking for a Trade From the Jets

Detroit Lions safety Jamal Adams (25) warms up before the game between Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jamal Adams, the No. 6 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, took the league by storm as a rookie. He didn’t win any awards in his first season. But Jamal morphed into a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro during his second year. He earned another Pro Bowl nod and first-team All-Pro status in his third campaign. To most, he was the best safety in the NFL.

Since then, Adams’ play has drastically fallen off. He orchestrated a trade away from the New York Jets to the Seattle Seahawks, picked up some injuries, and has never been the same player. Adams recently reflected on his move away from the Big Apple with reporter Tyler Dunne. In his comments, he made it clear he wishes he hadn’t gone down that path.

Speaking of those #Jets, Jamal Adams was quite reflective in our conversation. Regrets asking for a trade. “Fans, I didn’t know I hurt ‘em like that. I didn’t realize I had that much impact. And then obviously the older I got, I started to realize, “Bro, you had it all. You had… pic.twitter.com/0xwhFuG41W — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) December 30, 2024

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson discussed Adams’ admission on Nightcap. The two former players analyzed how Adams dominated in his heyday, mentioning it came in a different fashion than what’s historically expected from safeties.

“He could attack the quarterback, [was] great [against] the run… a little stiff in the hips; wasn’t great in pass coverage. But that’s okay. Everybody is not gonna be Ed Reed. Everybody ain’t gonna be Troy Polamalu… that’s okay.”

Once they finished detailing Adams’ on-field strengths, Sharpe and Johnson shifted their conversation to Adams’ “emotional decision.” To both men, that’s where Adams’ professional trajectory began to turn for the worse.

Shannon Sharpe: “When emotion is high, logic is low”

Had Adams maintained his success once he changed coasts, he probably wouldn’t now be disappointed in leaving the Jets. Unfortunately, following his Seahawks’ debut season, he suited up in just 22 of a potential 51 regular season games. This wasn’t lost on Sharpe.

“You left… and your career wasn’t the same as you thought it [would be]. I don’t believe if he’d had the career he was having with the Jets once he went to Seattle, I don’t believe he has this regret.”

However, he recognizes why Adams asked for a trade. He understands the proper approach to things isn’t always the one people take, especially in moments of tension. This led him to drop a phrase Johnson labeled “a bar.”

“When emotion is high, logic is low… I’ve analyzed everything that I’ve done and replayed [scenarios]. What I did, what could I have done differently? What should I have done differently? I’m learning, ‘Shannon, take the emotion out of it.'”

Sharpe’s new focus is one many folks could use in their everyday lives. It may not be wise to abandon the emotion altogether, but harnessing it – as opposed to letting it control you – would presumably be smart. Hopefully Sharpe and Adams both can do so to avoid regrettable decisions moving forward.