“He is It”: 3 Years Before Signing $260 Million Deal, Lamar Jackson Was Showered With Incessant Praise by Ed Reed
Prasenjeet Singh
|Published July 02, 2023
Lamar Jackson has now become the highest-paid player in the NFL, but the size of his monumental $260 million deal doesn’t come as a surprise to many experts. After he recently signed the deal with the Baltimore Ravens for five years, the star QB is set to fetch $185 million as guaranteed money.
As it turns out, three years before Lamar signed this mammoth deal, one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history, Ed Reed, spoke impressively about Lamar Jackson and his exceptional talents. Reed’s words of praise were an early indication of the extraordinary career that awaited the young quarterback. In a video interview with Wood TV8, Ed Reed described Lamar Jackson as a special player who had all the qualities needed to succeed.
Ed Reed’s Insightful ‘Lamar Jackson’ Analysis
Ed Reed provided a detailed analysis of Lamar Jackson and his abilities during the interview. According to Reed, Lamar is a special player who consistently excel in every aspect of the game. “He’s the ultimate it,” said Reed referring to Jackson. “A multitude of clowns squeezed into a tiny car,” said Reed as he continued to heap praise on the Ravens QB. In total awe of the man, Ed had gone on to claim “Lamar is doing everyday, what he is SUPPOSED to do.”
Whether it is his proficiency in the pocket, his ability to extend plays with his legs, or his mastery of option plays, Lamar possesses all the attributes of an exceptional quarterback. The Ravens QB’s versatility is what has allowed him to thrive in various situations. Reed’s admiration for Lamar’s skill set couldn’t be more clear. He recognized Lamar’s aptitude for executing plays and described him as a player who checked all the boxes a team would desire in a quarterback.
Lamar’s Path to Greatness and What the Future Awaits
Lamar Jackson’s incredible stats over the years highlight his impact on the game. Since his first NFL start in 2018, Jackson has led the Baltimore Ravens to an impressive 45-16 record. Moreover, Jackson’s rushing abilities have also been remarkable, as he ranks fifth all-time in rushing yards among NFL quarterbacks.
Despite being limited to 12 games in the previous season due to illness and injury, Jackson still ended up with some impressive stats. He ended up throwing for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushing for 13 touchdowns. With determination to win a championship and the Ravens seeking a contract extension, Jackson hopes to have a strong comeback in 2023.
The possibility of a championship for Lamar Jackson as well as the Ravens is an exciting prospect. Even the fans would be eagerly waiting for it.
