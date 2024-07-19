Everybody Is Travis Kelce’s Best Friend Until You Prove Him Wrong: Andy Reid

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates on the podium with tight end Travis Kelce (87) after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce has become a standout in the NFL for his three Super Bowl titles and numerous record-breaking accolades. However, his celebrity status grew even brighter after he started dating arguably the most famous musician in the world — Taylor Swift. Yet, head coach Andy Reid isn’t at all bothered by the newfound attention and knows full well that his star tight end can handle it with ease.

As Kelce navigates increased fame outside of football, Reid pointed out during his sit-down interview with The Athletic’s Dianna Russini and Chase Daniel that the setup benefits the couple. They provide each other with an escape — while Swift cheers for her boyfriend at football games, the three-time Super Bowl champion supports Swift as her biggest fan (and backup dancer) during her performances.

Reid also acknowledged that the star tight end has always been an ‘outgoing’ guy who has made a name for himself off the field with his ‘New Heights’ podcast; therefore, it was quite easy for him to transition to a life in the spotlight.

It’s also no secret that Kelce’s cheerful personality shines through whenever he engages with fans, regardless of age. He is essentially everyone’s best friend. However, as Reid pointed out, Kelce can also be a person’s worst enemy if wronged.

“He comes into a room; he’s gonna light the room up. And everybody’s his best friend until you prove him wrong; everybody’s a friend. He can handle it (the new found attention). It’s not something that he hasn’t been given that he can’t handle.”

That said, winning back-to-back Super Bowl titles, along with the team’s connection with Taylor, has led some football fans to criticize the Chiefs for being ‘Too Hollywood.’ Reid, however, sees no problem with the additional attention and fanfare. Having grown up near Hollywood, he knows how to handle it.

Reid Can Handle the ‘Hollywood’ Vibe Brought by Kelce

As the conversation progressed, Reid discussed what the attention had been like for him, considering that a lot of things had changed in Kansas City in the past ten years. The roster he now has is poised to pull off a three-peat, something no NFL team has yet achieved.

At the same time, there’s the newfound attention and fanfare that Reid’s players have brought to Kansas City. However, Reid doesn’t mind the attention at all. He is most concerned with how his players are performing in offseason workouts and training camps, which indicates whether the team is ready for the season.

“As long as they are ready to go because training camp is kind of that proving ground. If you’re not ready to go, it’s going to be obvious quickly and just from whether it’s a conditioning test or the long drive drills that we do.”

Reid puts his players in favorable situations through solid game strategy and timely adjustments. But beyond the clipboard, he keeps All-Pro players like Kelce, Mahomes, Chris Jones, and Trent McDuffie grounded, especially when the negative side of their celebrity status emerges.