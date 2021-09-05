“Everybody loves Cam Newton, but nobody takes him”: Colin Cowherd doesn’t believe the former NFL MVP will find another job in the NFL

Cam Newton and his recent release sent shockwaves across the league. But Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd was not startled by the decision.

Hours ahead of today’s roster cut deadline, the Patriots released QB Cam Newton, with all signs pointing towards rookie Mac Jones taking the starting job.

Breaking: The Patriots have released QB Cam Newton, as first reported by The Boston Globe and confirmed by @AdamSchefter.

Cam Newton’s release was definitely a big surprise. Despite a bad season as a passer, Bill Belichick and the Patriots renamed Cam Newton as the team’s starter ahead of training camp for 2021. But after 3 weeks of preseason where Mac Jones clearly established that his style of play suits Josh McDaniels offense better, the 15th overall pick might have really made an impression on Bill Belichick.

Colin Cowherd isn’t optimistic about Cam Newton getting a job.

Despite the abrupt Patriots news, Cowherd wasn’t surprised when he found out. He discussed the market (or lack thereof) for Newton during his show on Friday.

“Everybody tells you they love Cam Newton but each time he’s available, nobody takes him,” he said on The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd. “He had no market as a free agent and now he has no market as a backup.”

Bill Belichick going back on his work as Cam Newton being a starter was probably a sign for future events. Both QBs performed well in New England’s second preseason matchup against Philadelphia on Thursday. Newton completed 8-of-9 passes for 103 yards with a touchdown. Jones finished 13-of-19 for 146 yards, leading three scoring drives.

QBs like Mitchell Trubisky, Will Grier and Tyrod Taylor were all scooped up almost immediately after their release. Sam Darnold, who led his former Jets team to a 2-10 record with just nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions this past season, is set to start for Newton’s former Carolina Panthers team in 2021.

But the third matchup against the Giants might have tipped the scales in Jones’ favour. The rookie threw an impressive 10 for 14, for 156 yards and a score. Newton on the other hand went 2/5 with no scores and 1 interception

And Cam Newton’s unvaccinated status, which caused him to miss 5 days of crucial practice, could also have factored into the Patriots’ decision to release him. Regardless of the situation, it sucks to see the 2015 NFL MVP out of a job this close to the season.

