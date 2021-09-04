“Tom Brady’s not very mobile”: Cowboys rookie Osa Odighizuwa speaks on Bucs QB weakness ahead of season opener against Buccaneers

Cowboys defensive rookie Osa Odighizuwa questions Tom Brady’s mobility. The Cowboys will face the GOAT when they face the Buccaneers in week 1 of the NFL season.

America’s Team, The Dallas Cowboys had an underwhelming 2020-21 NFL season. They finished with a 6-10 record, second-last in the NFC East. They failed to make the playoffs in even what was considered the weakest conference in the entire league.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on the other hand, exceeded the expectations of many fans. In QB Tom Brady’s first season with the team, they won the Super Bowl. One of the most talented teams in the league, the Buccaneers are looking to repeat as champions as they bring back all 22 starters from the Super Bowl, this upcoming season.

The two teams face each other in the much anticipated season opener in week 1 of the NFL regular season.

The Cowboys drafted a lot of help on defense

The Cowboys’ defense in 2020 was a big reason for their failure to match expectations. Under defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, the Cowboys’ defense was one of the worst in the entire league. They needed to address these issues as effectively as possible, and that is exactly what they did.

It started when they hired former Atlanta Falcons HC Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator. The Dallas Cowboys drafted the most defensive players in 2021 than they have in the history of their franchise. Their first six selections were all defensive players. LB Micah Parsons, CB Kelvin Joseph, DT Osa Odighizuwa, DE Chauncey Golston, CB Nahshon Wright, and LB Jabril Cox.

Osu Odighizuwa says Tom Brady lacks mobility

Tom Brady’s mobility has always been a question mark. Since the days of his draft, people have questioned his ability to make plays outside the pocket. But regardless of the criticism, he seems to be doing fine, considering he has won 7 Super Bowl rings and is considered the greatest football player of all time.

DT Osu Odighizuwa was a third-round pick from UCLA. When asked about Brady’s weakness, the rookie commented, “He’s not very mobile. I mean, you know, he’s been playing for 21 years. The dude is a little older, not too mobile. I’d say that’s probably what it is.” He may not be wrong. Tom Brady’s passer rating drops significantly when he is forced to move out of the pocket.

I asked Dallas Cowboys DT OSA Odighizuwa about Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady’s weakness. The rookie answered with his chest: “He’s not very mobile. He’s been playing 21 years, dude is a little older. Not too mobile, I’d say that’s probably what it is.” — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 2, 2021

Brady might not be the most athletic QB of all time, but he is the greatest at what he does, and that is win. Odighizuwa might have to figure out the hard way, what the GOAT is all about when he is tasked with tackling him in their week 1 match-up.

