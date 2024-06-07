Ex-Cowboys HC Hints Rams Lost ‘Unfair Advantage’ With ‘Human Eraser’ Aaron Donald’s Retirement

At 33, Aaron Donald hung up his cleats quite early after a stellar 10-season career with the Rams. Before his departure, Donald recorded 340 solo tackles, 203 assists, 111 sacks, and 7 fumble recoveries. At present, the Rams are dealing with the dilemma of finding a suitable replacement for the former #99 Defensive Tackle, and former HC Jason Garrett perfectly summed up why a replacement is the immediate need of the hour to make things work this season.

Speaking with Devin McCourty at NFL on NBC, the former Cowboys head man was speaking his mind following his OTA visits with the Rams, Chargers, and Commanders. He made a striking admission, calling Aaron Donald a human eraser.

Garrett also revealed that he and the Cowboys feared the 33-year-old defensive weapon when they faced him, as it was almost impossible to get past him. It was essentially the Donald factor that gave the Rams an unfair advantage, and now their storied secondary feels incomplete.

“And when you are playing around him, and when you are coaching when he is on your team, it is an unfair advantage. And now they don’t have that. He was the human eraser. And now they drafted the two kids from the Florida State. I think they are excited about them. But it’s going to be a younger team on defense, without that superstar, that marquee player. So that’s going to be a big question,” Garrett said.

A Pittsburgh native, the 33-year-old defensive powerhouse secured 10 Pro Bowl nods and 3 Defensive Player of the Year, tied with JJ Watt and Lawrence Taylor.

Donald was also part of the Rams’ defense, which last lifted the Super Bowl trophy in 2022 before the Kansas City Chiefs went back-to-back. As the 2022 champions look to bounce back to their glory, the club will certainly miss the experience and expertise of a star like Donald.

But what is the clutch factor that makes Aaron Donald one of the defensive GOATs? Cooper Kupp’s hilarious, yet unfiltered, take on Donald provides fans with a crucial hint about the secret.

Cooper Kupp Says Aaron Donald Wants to Be Like ‘Dwayne Johnson’

According to Cooper Kupp, the major factor behind Donald’s rise as a multi-talented icon is his uncompromised work ethic, even in the off-season. In an interview with former Patriots legend Julian Edelman, Kupp disclosed his experience working out with the retired DE and shared a story about Donald’s secret admiration for Dwayne Johnson.

“He secretly wants to be like Dwayne Johnson. He wants to be the Rock,” Kupp said when asked if Aaron Donald spent most of his time in the weight room.

“So he spends so much time lifting and it’s not even like functional lift sometimes. I’ve actually worked out with him one time. I was like, hey it’s the off-season, let’s work out together. Tells me the time, shows up, and an hour and half straight of arms.. An hour and half!,” the wideout further added.

Despite his retirement, Aaron Donald has not publicly revealed his next plans. The Rams front office might hope the retired star follows the path of Peyton Manning and becomes more involved with his former team. It could help smooth the transition and support the Rams in identifying their next Aaron Donald.