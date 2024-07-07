Ex-New York Jets GM Admits Aaron Rodgers Didn’t Deliver Big in the Last 3 Seasons

Dec 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh (left) talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (center) before the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Can Aaron Rodgers make the impact the New York Jets expected from him when they finalized that trade a day before the 2023 NFL Draft started? He certainly didn’t last season, wherein his campaign ended after four snaps due to what eventually was an Achilles tear.

But while a new season offers new opportunities, former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum isn’t optimistic about the team’s chances with the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player. As he said on ESPN’s ‘Get Up,’ Rodgers’ lack of recent playoff experience could be a concern for New York’s AFC squad. He explained,

“I’d like to say yes but I don’t know, and here’s why. He hasn’t really played top-level championship football in three seasons.”

Rodgers’ latest postseason game was the Green Bay Packers’ 2021 Divisional Round contest against the San Francisco 49ers. That game should raise concerns about Rodgers’ ability to deliver during big games.

While the Packers had home-field advantage as the NFC’s top seed, the Niners won while limiting the Packers to ten points. Rodgers finished that game with 20 completions for 225 yards and zero touchdown passes. AJ Dillon scored Green Bay’s lone touchdown via a six-yard run. Worst yet, those points came early in the first quarter, as the 49ers neutralized Rodgers and the Green Bay offense.

The 2024 NFL season can be Aaron Rodgers’ chance to flip the narrative about him having playoff meltdowns. While he did win Super Bowl XLV, he lost in four NFC Championship Games during his Green Bay tenure. Likewise, he can prove that he’s still the Aaron Rodgers of old, not the old Rodgers who will turn 41 in December.

Turning back the hands of time could also help him earn another contract after his deal with the Jets expires after the 2025 season. This season’s success will depend largely on how well his offensive line is able to protect him.

Tyron Smith’s Availability is Key to Aaron Rodgers’ Success

Rodgers’ Achilles injury is a grave consequence of the Jets’ offensive line’s inadequacies last season. Leonard Floyd’s sack of Rodgers was just one of the 64 sacks they surrendered. This is the fourth-highest rate in 2023 after the New York Giants (85), Washington Commanders (65), and Carolina Panthers (65).

That humiliating stat prompted the Jets’ front office to overhaul their offensive line, starting with signing left tackle Tyron Smith. Until proven otherwise, this acquisition is concerning for Tannenbaum, given Smith’s injury history.

“A lot’s going to be put on Tyron Smith’s shoulders in terms of a new left tackle. We could criticize the Dallas Cowboys all we want, the deals they should have made. They don’t let good players go typically, and if they thought Tyron Smith had a lot left in the tank, I think he would still be a Dallas Cowboy.”

The perfect scenario would be for the Jets to get Smith’s playing form, which earned him five All-Pro and eight Pro Bowl selections. His 2023 performance is promising, as he earned a Second-Team All-Pro nod after playing 13 games and getting an 83.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. However, he last played an entire regular season in 2015 and suited up for only 17 games from 2020 to 2022.

Smith’s availability will help Rodgers perform better because the quarterback doesn’t have to worry about his blind side. After all, it was how Floyd sacked him, resulting in his very brief 2023 campaign.