Shannon Sharpe Believes Travis Kelce Is Retiring Soon Amid Wedding Plans With Taylor Swift in 2026

As the Kansas City Chiefs stumble through an uncharacteristically difficult season and Travis Kelce openly admits he no longer has the answers on the field, Sharpe thinks the star tight end is nearing the end of his NFL journey, and that life after football may already be taking shape, with wedding plans to Taylor Swift reportedly set for 2026.

Speaking on Unc & Ocho, Sharpe didn’t mince words while reacting to Kelce’s recent struggles and the Chiefs’ fading playoff hopes. Kansas City sits at 6–7 and could be officially eliminated as early as Week 15, a reality Kelce acknowledged during the latest episode of New Heights. For a franchise and a player who haven’t missed the postseason since 2015, the moment feels jarring.

“I feel like I’ve always had answers in years past, and this year I just can’t find them,” Kelce admitted. “I keep thinking if I show up to work, put in the work, fix the issues through my practice habits and fundamentals … it’ll all come together like it has before. And this year, it’s just not.”

To Sharpe, that tone matters. He framed Kelce’s frustrations as something every veteran recognizes: the moment when effort no longer guarantees results. “You’re closer to the end than the beginning,” Sharpe said, adding bluntly, “This might be the end.”

He pointed to pressing late in games, trying to force big plays, and mistakes that haven’t typically defined Kelce’s career, including recent miscues on passes from Patrick Mahomes that swung momentum the wrong way.

Sharpe also reminded viewers that Kelce seriously contemplated retirement last year before deciding he didn’t want to walk away on a sour note. This season was supposed to feel different. Instead, the same preparation has produced wildly different outcomes, something that, as Sharpe put it, “really hurts competitors the most.”

And it’s happening alongside major developments off the field. According to multiple reports, Kelce is set to marry Taylor Swift on June 13, 2026, at the Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. While the venue hasn’t confirmed the wedding publicly, the reports add to the sense that Kelce is already envisioning his next chapter.

Kelce has been clear that no decision will come before the season ends. His two-year, $34.25 million contract expires after the year, and he has said he wants to give the Chiefs clarity before free agency and the draft. “All of that will be after the season,” Kelce said previously. “I won’t be thinking about it until then.”

Still, Sharpe’s read is unmistakable: between the physical toll, the mental frustration, and a life-changing milestone ahead, the league may be watching the final stretch of one of its greatest tight ends.