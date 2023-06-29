HomeSearch

Stephen Curry Uses Google’s $160 Billion ‘Video Company’ to Troll Patrick Mahomes, Gets Unexpected Support from Tom Brady

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published June 29, 2023

Credits: USA Today Sports

Stephen Curry is known around the world for playing basketball. However, his love for golf is pretty well-documented as well. Even in a relaxing sport like golf, Curry is almost insufferably competitive, pretty much like Michael Jordan. After all, that is just who the Warriors superstar is. So, with Capital Ones’s ‘The Match’ coming up, the Dubs guard decided to troll his opponent Patrick Mahomes with the help of Google’s $160 Billion Video Company, YouTube. And to everyone’s surprise, NFL legend Tom Brady co-signed on the whole thing.

In his last ‘The Match’ appearance, Steph suffered a defeat despite doing his best. So, with the chance to make things right this time, Curry is likely just itching to win. And with Mahomes’ last appearance garnering the same result too, the NFL star’s mentality isn’t too different either.

Stephen Curry gets Tom Brady’s support in his attempt to troll Patrick Mahomes

‘The Match’ is practically an off-season tradition by now, with athletes and celebrities coming together to play a highly anticipated game of golf. This year, it is a team battle between the Splash brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and NFL stars, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Wanting to get a head-start on getting the win, Curry recently took to Instagram to use a YouTube video to throw Mahomes off his game. Take a look at his post in question below.

Curry posted a clip of him laughing at Mahomes’ recent Super Bowl loss with a golf club in hand. He wrote in the caption, “Idk if y’all are ready for us @killatrav @patrickmahomes 🤣. See you on the course ⛳️🫡

Despite being a fellow NFL legend, Tom Brady came out in support of Steph’s trolling. Brady commented a bunch of laughing emojis under the post. Take a look at the tweet by @NBACelebsUpdate below.

Knowing he has Mahomes’ idol’s support ahead of this highly anticipated fixture will be a massive boost for the Warriors superstar.

Charles Barkley is rooting for Mahomes and Kelce after having beaten Curry last time

Stephen Curry’s last appearance in this event came against Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson. And in that contest, the Chuckster came out on top.

Going off of that experience, Barkley has picked Kelce and Mahomes to edge out the Splash brothers. You can read all the details here.

