Super Bowl LIX: Stephen A. Smith Decodes How Jalen Hurts Utilized A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith After the Chiefs “Neutralized” Saquon Barkley

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) talks with Fox announcer Terry Bradshaw after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley functioned as the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive engine all season long. He carried them to the NFC East title and set the tone for their dominant NFC Championship victory.

Advertisement

Analysts said Barkley must dominate again in Super Bowl LIX for Philadelphia to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs. He wound up averaging just 3.1 yards per touch in the NFL’s title contest, but the Eagles dominated the game in spite of that thanks to quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts posted 293 total yards and three total touchdowns in Philly’s 40-22 victory over Kansas City. He completed 77.3% (17/22) of his passes and averaged 6.6 yards per carry.

Outside of his one interception, he completely dominated the game. And Stephen A. Smith acknowledged as much on Monday’s episode of his namesake YouTube show.

“Jalen Hurts was nearly perfect… when called upon to show up because the Kansas City Chiefs actually did a great job of neutralizing Saquon Barkley, that is what Jalen Hurts did… moving the chains, stretching the defense… all he does is win. And when you look at it from that standpoint… he has to get credit.”

Smith said Hurts “shut a lot of people up” with his impressive showing. He applauded Hurts for connecting on deep passes to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and “picking the [Chiefs] apart” as a runner.

Hurts’ 72 rushing yards broke his own Super Bowl record (70 in Super Bowl LVII) for the most by a quarterback in the big game. His outstanding effort earned him Super Bowl LIX MVP honors.

Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts talk winning Super Bowl LIX

Barkley and Hurts joined ESPN’s Chris Berman on NFL Primetime following the game. There, Barkley made sure to shout out Philadelphia’s offensive line for their tremendous work all season long.

“We have the best o-line in the world. That’s why we’re able to do what we’re able to do. It starts with those guys up front. And I tell them every single day, ‘we go as you guys go’ and they showed up big again for us today.”

Berman asked Barkley when he realized the Eagles had a chance to become champions. Barkley said he recognized their potential when they got started in training camp.

“It hit me that first time I we all got in the huddle. I look to my left, and there’s Jalen. And I see the o-line, and I see A.J. [Brown], [DeVonta Smith], Dallas [Goedert]… I knew we have a special team. My job was just try to add anything that I can… I’m just happy to be a part of this team and be world champs.”

Berman teased Barkley about Hurts “outrushing” him in Super Bowl LIX. The two champions laughed, then agreed they “don’t care” about who had better numbers. As Hurts put it, “it comes when it’s supposed to come.”

What came for both of them yesterday was their first Super Bowl title. And with that in mind, neither will care about who had more rushing yards in the game ever again.