Ex-Packers QB Reacts as NFL Introduces New Drug Test Policy With a $15,000 Fine For Social Media Posts

On Thursday afternoon, the NFL announced changes to its substance abuse and performance-enhancing drugs policies. The biggest adjustment was nearly doubling the positive THC level (150 ng/ml to 350) and reducing fines for positive tests. Players were resoundingly in favor of the update, but former Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert did take issue with one aspect of it.

The league also implemented a $15,000 fine for players, “recording and posting collection process on social media.” Benkert couldn’t believe the NFL instituted such ramifications over a seemingly unproblematic act.

What is going on with the league lately https://t.co/xxjnc2J9B3 — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) December 5, 2024

The league’s drug tests are supposed to be random. However, there have been many instances of players having huge Sunday performances being tested the very next week. Myles Garrett has had it happen repeatedly.

I go sleeveless TWO TIMES and get “randomly” drug tested BOTH times… I’d try 3 for 3 but they can miss me with the blood draw not the vibe. #SleevelessMyles is retired. pic.twitter.com/sq9xiQ2sQH — Myles Garrett (@Flash_Garrett) October 19, 2021

New England Patriots kicker Joey Slye was “randomly” chosen after a 63-yard field goal earlier this season. Los Angeles Chargers rookie cornerback Tarheeb Still – the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week – received a test following his impressive showing against the Atlanta Falcons.

LMAO!! The NFL is drug testing Joey Slye today after he hit a 63 yard field goal yesterday. : @NESportsFellow pic.twitter.com/XxPiJsLU93 — Savage (@SavageSports_) September 30, 2024

2 INT, a pick six and he pulled up to the game in black air forces… yeah he deserved that drug test pic.twitter.com/luvFowRkCw — ⚡️ (@HarbaughsBolts) December 1, 2024

Neither players nor fans consider all of these subsequent tests to merely be coincidence. The posts revealing tests have become a funny footnote to strong games in recent years. Fans quickly blasted the NFL with a common moniker on Twitter/X for eliminating such things moving forward.

No fun league — RG | CMFK (@idonttshower) December 5, 2024

Through one-quarter of Thursday Night Football, Benkert’s former team – the Green Bay Packers – trailed the Detroit Lions 7-0. The Lions will become the first NFC team to clinch a playoff spot with a victory in the divisional battle.