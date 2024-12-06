mobile app bar

Ex-Packers QB Reacts as NFL Introduces New Drug Test Policy With a $15,000 Fine For Social Media Posts

Braden Ramsey
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Aug 21, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert (7) throws a pass during the third quarter against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field.

Aug 21, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert (7) throws a pass during the third quarter against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

On Thursday afternoon, the NFL announced changes to its substance abuse and performance-enhancing drugs policies. The biggest adjustment was nearly doubling the positive THC level (150 ng/ml to 350) and reducing fines for positive tests. Players were resoundingly in favor of the update, but former Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert did take issue with one aspect of it.

The league also implemented a $15,000 fine for players, “recording and posting collection process on social media.” Benkert couldn’t believe the NFL instituted such ramifications over a seemingly unproblematic act.

The league’s drug tests are supposed to be random. However, there have been many instances of players having huge Sunday performances being tested the very next week. Myles Garrett has had it happen repeatedly.

New England Patriots kicker Joey Slye was “randomly” chosen after a 63-yard field goal earlier this season. Los Angeles Chargers rookie cornerback Tarheeb Still – the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week – received a test following his impressive showing against the Atlanta Falcons.

Neither players nor fans consider all of these subsequent tests to merely be coincidence. The posts revealing tests have become a funny footnote to strong games in recent years. Fans quickly blasted the NFL with a common moniker on Twitter/X for eliminating such things moving forward.

Through one-quarter of Thursday Night Football, Benkert’s former team – the Green Bay Packers – trailed the Detroit Lions 7-0. The Lions will become the first NFC team to clinch a playoff spot with a victory in the divisional battle.

About the author

Braden Ramsey

Braden Ramsey

x-icon

Braden Ramsey has always been a big NFL fan. He has written about the league for various outlets, and covered the sport at a number of levels throughout his life. His favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens. When he's not writing, Braden can be found enjoying comedy of all kinds and hanging out with friends.

Share this article

Don’t miss these