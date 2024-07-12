“Except You, Harrison Butker”: Serena Williams Calls Out Chiefs Kicker at ESPY Awards 2024

Just as Harrison Butker’s controversial comments were slipping away from the psyche of people, Serena Williams made sure to refresh everyone’s memory. The ESPYs took an unfortunate turn for the Chiefs kicker as he got dragged by the hosts of the awards, including the Queen of the Court.

As Venus Williams highlighted the importance of women’s sports, she said, “Go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like any other sports because they’re sports.” This had the younger Williams interjecting with a timely,”Except you, Harrison Butker, we don’t need you.”

Co-presenter and actress Quinta Brunson also joined in on the shade and threw in her agreement with Serena’s sentiments as she added, “At all. Like, ever.”

Serena and Venus Williams took a shot at #Chiefs K Harrison Butker during tonight’s ESPY Awards:pic.twitter.com/7jhacDECV7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 12, 2024

The NFL world might have forgotten and forgiven Butker for his regressive statements about women’s role in society, but clearly, the Williams sisters were not going to let his supposed indiscretions pass.

The Chiefs kicker had kicked up a real storm when he made a host of controversial statements about politics, religion, abortion rights and such. However, his most polarizing statements came as he told the graduates in the audience at the Benedictine College that it was women who “have had the most diabolical lies told” to them.

He said to the female graduates, “majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.” These comments didn’t sit right with many, who criticized the athlete for being misogynistic. Despite widespread criticism, Butker stayed firm on his stance and never apologized, neither has he tried to avoid the public eye.

In fact, he was in attendance at the ESPYs and just a few rows from the front when Serena threw the jab at him.

Harrison Butker at the ESPYs

Even two months after his controversial statement, Butker hasn’t shied away from the public eye. He made an unapologetic appearance at the ESPY Awards, dressed in a cream-coloured jacket with pinstriped pants. He was making his appearance to showcase his support for the Chiefs as well as his QB, Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs were nominated for the best franchise in the NFL whereas Mahomes was nominated for best NFL player and best athlete.

Butker was reportedly in the audience when Serena took a shot at him while presenting the awards. While the tennis legend did not hold back as she took to the stage, the kicker hasn’t released any statement in response to what was said. He has openly discussed the backlash in the past, only to double down on his statements. Are we going to see a repeat of the same this time as well?