Exclusive: O.J. McDuffie Tells “Outspoken” Tyreek Hill to “Show Up Every Sunday” for the Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill is a born competitor, driven by excellence and unafraid to wear his emotions on his sleeve. That fiery passion was on full display when the Dolphins missed the playoffs last season. It was the first time in his career that he didn’t play postseason football, and he didn’t take it well. In the heat of the moment, the Cheetah expressed his frustration, saying he was “opening a door” for himself and wanted out of Miami—a place he had previously called the best stop of his career.

Advertisement

Soon after, the All-Pro wideout walked back his comments, admitting he could have handled the situation more maturely. He reiterated his commitment to the Dolphins, saying he wants to stay, win with this team, and be part of something special. Hill emphasized how much his kids love living in Miami, and the Dolphins responded by restructuring his deal with an improved extension.

Former Dolphins wide receiver O.J. McDuffie shared his thoughts on Hill’s emotional outburst in an exclusive interview with The SportsRush. While he appreciated that Hill spoke his mind, he also emphasized that there’s a line between passion and professionalism. It’s one thing to feel frustrated, but it’s another to publicly express it during games or lash out at teammates on live Television.

“I don’t mind him speaking his mind, but you know what, when you do that, you have to go out there and show up every Sunday, Monday, Thursday. Whatever day we are playing, you’ve got to be the one that goes out there and puts up the numbers we expect you to put up. Put up effort, we expect yoy to put out and not take yourself out of the football games out late when we are losing, not going off on your teammates.”

He pointed to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as a model of emotional control—someone who remains composed regardless of the moment. McDuffie wants Hill to be like his QB and handle his emotions more productively. He wants the Cheetah to back up his words with consistent effort and deliver dominant performances on the field, all the way through the final whistle.

Tyreek Hill has changed his tone as preseason training kicks off. He even encouraged Jalen Ramsey to stay in Miami and be part of something special, possibly making history next season by helping the Dolphins finally win a playoff game for their fans and themselves. However, the odds are stacked against them. Oddsmakers project just 8.5 wins for Miami and give them +190 odds to make the postseason, the 10th lowest in the NFL.

If they fall short again, it likely won’t be long before Hill expresses his frustration and potentially follows Ramsey in seeking a trade. At this stage of his career, Hill wants to compete consistently and win another Super Bowl. While money may be the only thing keeping him in Miami for now, another team would have no problem matching his price tag if he hits the market. That’s why the Dolphins must reach the playoffs next season, or risk losing their best player.