Derek Carr Looked Out There Like Joe Montana — Stephen A. Smith Rips Jerry Jones’ Cowboys Defense

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a crushing 44-19 defeat against the New Orleans Saints at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in Week 2. The game painted a grim picture for Dallas as the Saints effortlessly outplayed their defense.

Long-time Cowboys critic, Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back his criticism of Jerry Jones’ team and promptly shared his thoughts via his YouTube channel. In classic Smith style, he started things off by describing the decline of the Cowboys.

“They ran roughshod over the Dallas Cowboys, 44-19,” he declared on ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show,’ talking about the Saints’ offense.

Smith couldn’t resist pointing out Alvin Kamara’s four-touchdown performance and went as far as comparing Derek Carr to Joe Montana:

“Did you know that Alvin Kamara had four touchdowns? Did you know that Derek Carr played out there like Joe Montana?”

The mention of Montana really emphasized just how weak Dallas’ porous defense was that day and how Carr seemed to effortlessly navigate through it all like an elite quarterback.

He delved into the heart of the Cowboys’ challenges and pointed fingers at the defense rather than Dak Prescott for any shortcomings observed in the game. Prescott’s performance of 300 passing yards alongside one touchdown and two interceptions didn’t seem problematic to Smith.

“I’m not going to hold the interceptions against him because they were bleeding—he was trying to stop the hemorrhaging,” Smith said defending the veteran quarterback’s efforts.

To the sportscaster, the bigger problem was clear—the defense which had collapsed. Smith even cleverly renamed the Cowboys to emphasize the defense’s downfall:

“I never heard of Allas, Texas. I never knew one existed, but that’s what we’re gonna call it now,” Smith joked. “From now on, we’re going to call them the Allas Cowboys because you take the ‘D’ out of Dallas.”

The Cowboys’ struggle to defend against the running game was glaringly evident as Smith pointed out that any team with a competent running attack could easily overpower Dallas.

The “Allas Cowboys” may have a long way to go if they hope to fulfill their Super Bowl dreams this season. While they invested heavily in their offense this off-season and of the seasons past, clearly the need of the hour is bolstering that shoddy defense.