EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams’ Childhood Coach Rick Macci Names Two Aspects in Which ‘King Richard’ Could Have Been Better

It is no secret that Rick Macci played a pivotal role in the making of Serena Williams and Venus Williams as arguably two of the greatest players to have come out of the United States. The Florida-based tennis coach was covered extensively in the Academy Award-winning film King Richard, in which the Williams sisters were executive producers as well.

Although Macci was immortalised on the 70 mm screen back in November 2021 by actor Jon Bernthal, he still believes that the film could have portrayed a few things more accurately.

In an exclusive interview with The SportsRush, Rick Macci revealed that he wasn’t consulted by the makers when Bernthal’s role was being written and conceptualised. So the role was slightly compromised and portrayed Macci just as someone who was generous and serious. This was understandable as the focus was more on the Williams family.

However, Macci did credit Bernthal for researching very well about him otherwise, via his best-selling books such as the Billion Dollar Mind, other videos, his style of walking and talking and so on.

With Richard Williams having enough material, the makers and the actor felt they had enough dough on each character, which made the super coach comment that they got ‘everything spot on’.

Rick Macci was quoted as saying about the same –

“When I heard there was a movie coming out, I didn’t realise the magnitude of it. and then I did talk, (but) I wasn’t consulted, believe it or not. If I would’ve, then there would have been more epic, funny stories like no other. “I did talk a lot to the producer, did talk to the (actor who played him), he read my books, they studied videos, the walk, the talk. I didn’t know I was wired up but they got everything spot on. “They did a lot of research, which you can see by the credits at the end of the movie how much video Richard had. They had a lot of material to work with and everything was so spot on, you know,” Macci added.

Apart from some stories not making it to the screen, Rick Macci felt that Jon Bernthal did not get his look from back in the day correct and that is something which the former objects to.

“The only thing that was really off? I had a short moustache but the actor had this whole bushy moustache!”

But of course, Rick Macci looked back at the film with fond memories too and light-heartedly claimed that he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame for having handled a stubborn father like Richard Williams for 4 years.

Rick Macci on ‘Best Friend’ Richard Williams and ‘Daughters’ Serena and Venus Williams

There have been multiple media reports over the years about Richard Williams and as a result, Serena Williams and Venus Williams having a fallout with Rick Macci over disagreements about the ways both the men wished to see the two champions grow in their careers during its early stages.

However, to date, Macci calls Richard his ‘best friend’ and did he could, keeping the interest of the girls and the Williams family first over himself. This is why the celebrated coach calls Serena and Venus his ‘daughters’, effectively rubbishing the rumors.

Although in the beginning of his association with the Williams, Rick Macci knew he was taking a risk since he had never coached two sisters simultaneously. He also credited King Richard’s makers for accurately highlighting this part of the story and overall, making the film an ‘inspiring’ one. Macci concluded by stating –