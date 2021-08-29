“Facing Sam Darnold in Week 1 is typical by the NFL”: Zach Wilson Knows That NFL Week 1 Matchup Vs. Former Jets QB Is A Scheduling Gimmick By The League

QB Sam Darnold will face his former team when the Carolina Panthers face the Jets in Week 1. And Zach Wilson is more than excited to face his predecessor.

Sam Darnold was drafted 3rd overall by the Jets in the 2018 draft and was instantly coined the savior for the franchise. However, after only 3 seasons, the Jets decided that it was time to move on from the former USC star. Darnold and the Jets went a horrible 2-14 in the 2020 season, as Darnold ended it with the worst QBR among all eligible QB’s. Darnold threw for 9 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, ending the season with just about 2200 yards in 12 games.

Sam Darnold is taking these absurd plays to Carolina 🔥 @Panthers pic.twitter.com/0NknhG1JeG — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) April 5, 2021



The QB was traded to the Carolina Panthers and the New York Jets drafted their QB of the future in Zach Wilson with the 2nd overall pick. After a rough preseason, Zach Wilson had a great couple of preseason games, raising the expectations for the QB heading into Week 1.

The 2nd overall pick finished the Jets’ opening preseason contest with a solid performance, 6/9 passing for 63 yards, and led New York to a field goal. An his 2nd game was even better. Zach Wilson finished his preseason game by going 9/11 for 128 yards and two touchdowns while making great plays all over the field.

Zach Wilson is excited to play Sam Darnold in 2021

New York is set to take on Carolina in Week 1 of the regular season. And Wilson had a brutally honest admission on facing Darnold to open his NFL career.

“It’s typical by the NFL, but it’s exciting. That’s what people want to watch. We’re in the entertainment business and that’s what’s fun. It’s fun for us as well. I’m sure Sam’s excited. He’s a great player and I’m excited to play those guys,” Wilson admitted.

Wilson and the Jets offence had their fair share of doubters, but it looks the team is ready coming into Week 1. And Darnold will look to come back stronger in 2021, as he looks to be the current starter for the Panthers for next season. He certainly possesses the talent to succeed. So the battle of the exes will be very interesting to see come Week 1.

