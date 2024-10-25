Fact Check: Is Matthew Stafford, Not Tom Brady, the Fastest QB to Reach 50,000 Yards?

Claim: Tom Brady holds almost all the quarterback records in football. While the seven-time NFL champion’s dominance in the game and in his trade is beyond doubt, is it true that Matthew Stafford holds the record as the fastest QB to reach 50,000 yards?

Stafford often slips under the radar in the greatness debates despite having one of the most consistent records in the NFL. The 15-year veteran has been the epitome of performance even when the teams (Detroit Lions and now Los Angeles Rams) he played for were underperforming. He has constantly thrown for 4,000 yards in his career, with both Megatron and Cooper Kupp having their career year with him as their QB. But was he faster than Brady?

Verdict: Yes, Matthew Stafford was faster than Tom Brady in reaching the 50,000 yards mark.

In 2022, Stafford became the 12th shot-caller to reach the 50k mark, reaching the milestone in just 183 games. He is the joint holder of this record alongside Drew Brees. In his first 182 games, he had 49,995 career passing yards, which is the most in NFL history. He also threw 323 touchdown passes in that same period, the sixth most for the number of games.

Stafford raked up the yards in lightning pace

Interestingly, Stafford was also the fastest to 45k yards, 40k yards, 35k yards, and 30,000 yards in the NFL. He also has the most passing yards in his first 100 games and is also the fastest player to reach 3000 completions, doing so in just 125 games. There are many other records that he has added to his resume.

In 2015, the then Lions QB became the first player to complete 60% or more of passes in every game in a season. He has the most game-winning drives and four quarter completions in a single season — eight in total.

He holds most of the passing records for the Detroit Lions with 45,109 yards. He also has the most career pass completions (3,898), career pass attempts (6,224), and the most passing yards in a single season (5,038 yards) for the team.

Currently, as per Pro Football Reference, the UGA Alum has 57, 439 yards against his name. He is 10th in passing yards all-time leaderboard. Brady sits comfortably at the top with 89,214 yards followed by Drew Brees (80,358 yards). Peyton Manning is third, followed by Brett Favre, Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, Matt Ryan, Dan Marino, and Aaron Rodgers, and Stafford.