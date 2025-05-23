“This House Is a Disaster”: Kelly Stafford Recalls Calling Out Matthew Stafford Over the Phone

Mathew and Kelly Stafford share a laugh during speeches for the ribbon cutting of the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024. Credit- Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matthew and Kelly Stafford’s journey together began back at the University of Georgia, and over the past decade, they’ve grown from a young couple into a family of six. Fans admire their chemistry and what each brings to the table individually — Matthew for his poise on the field and elite passing ability, and Kelly for her openness and personality off of it. But as perfect as Stafford may seem on game day, even he has his flaws, particularly at home.

According to Kelly, the Rams quarterback can be a bit of a mess-maker, turning into a kid who leaves chaos in his wake when she’s not around to keep things in order.

On the latest episode of the Morning After podcast, Kelly Stafford didn’t hold back as she shared a relatable story about life at home with her husband, Matthew. She revealed that she called him out over the phone after he left their house in complete disarray while she was away attending a baby shower.

According to Kelly, she was gone for less than 24 hours, but when she returned, the house looked like a pigsty. There were sticky spots on the walls, shoes scattered everywhere, mud tracked in across the floors, books tossed around, and dishes still sitting in the sink instead of in the dishwasher.

To make matters worse, no one was even home when she walked in — Matthew was out golfing, and the girls were off doing their own thing.

“I come home and the house is a f*cking disaster. I can’t even walk through the door. And they are all gone and I’m pissed. So I start cleaning. I spend an hour and a half cleaning.”

Already on edge, she got even more irritated when Matthew called from the golf course in high spirits, completely unaware of the mess he’d left behind. That was the breaking point. She let him have it.

“Matthew calls me in the best mood ever. He’s like Hey, baby. Part of me was like Don’t say anything. But you know me. I can’t hold back. I was like, ‘hey I’m cleaning up all the damn mess. I came home, and the house was a disaster. Do we not think to clean this morning when we weren’t doing anything?'”

Kelly told him exactly how she felt, venting about the mess and demanding to know why he hadn’t taken the time to clean up, especially since he had the free time. While she acknowledged how hard it is to manage four kids and didn’t discount his usual efforts, she expected more from him, particularly on a Sunday morning.

Matthew did offer to help once he got home, but by then, Kelly had already cleaned everything herself. Fortunately, the tension didn’t last too long — the couple salvaged the rest of the day by playing soccer with the girls and spending time together listening to music.

Kelly Stafford had a clear message for all the husbands out there who leave the house in disarray when their wives step out. She explained that situations like these can discourage women from taking well-deserved time for themselves because they know they’ll come home to a mess, and end up spending their free time cleaning instead of relaxing. It’s an instant mood killer.

Her advice? Step up. Kelly urged husbands everywhere to take more responsibility and keep the house as tidy as it was—if not better—than when their partners left.