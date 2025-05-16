“I Thought You’d Have to Be At Least From Rome”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly’s Hilarious Mix-Up on the ‘Chicago Pope’

Matthew and Kelly Stafford make remarks before the ribbon cutting for the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024. Credit-Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, is known for her zeal, good vibes, and unfiltered passion. She brings that same vibrant energy to her weekly podcast, The Morning After, where fans love her candid takes and lively personality. But during the latest episode, Kelly’s excitement got the better of her, leading to a lighthearted faux pas that left her co-host, Hank, shaking his head.

The duo kicked off the episode by discussing one of the biggest recent headlines: the election of a new Pope. Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday, leaving a vacancy in the Vatican. In a swift move, the Catholic Church selected his successor, Robert Francis Prevost, a 69-year-old from Chicago. He becomes the 267th Pope and, notably, the first from North America. Pope Francis hailed from Argentina.

Kelly, in her excitement, referred to the new leader as the “Chicago Pope,” but quickly confessed confusion. She assumed that to become Pope, one had to be from Rome—a mistake that prompted Hank to shoot her a look of disbelief and roll his eyes. Her next question didn’t help: “How often does the Vatican get a new Pope?”

“The Chicago Pope. That’s all I know about him. How does that even happen? Wait, how does that even happen? I thought at least be from Rome. I guess not, though. Why are you shaking your head? Like that’s normal. I don’t know. How often do we get a new Pope?”

Hank, trying to explain, told her that a Pope doesn’t need to be from Rome. But even he tripped up, saying, “None of them are from Rome. That’s just where the Vatican is.” Close, but not entirely accurate. Historically, 88 out of 267 Popes have, in fact, been from Rome.

All in all, it was a humorous exchange—an innocent misstep on Kelly’s part, amplified by her chutzpah and Hank’s deadpan reaction. But that’s just what fans expect from her. Her openness and ability to say whatever’s on her mind.

That wasn’t the only topic Kelly and Hank dove into. The NFL recently released its 2025–26 schedule, sparking excitement across the league. Naturally, with Matthew Stafford still suiting up for the Rams, Kelly was eager to see what the season holds, especially the travel plans. What caught her attention most?

The Rams’ Week 7 international game against the Jaguars in London.

Kelly’s already booked flights for herself and the kids and is genuinely excited about the trip, at least in theory. But she admitted she’s not thrilled about all the travel this season.

The Rams have the second-most travel mileage in the league, and it’s starting to weigh on her. Adding to her dread: the return flight from London clocks in at a grueling 12 hours. That’s a long haul with four young kids—and no Matthew Stafford to help manage the chaos.