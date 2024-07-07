“Family, Faith, Mental Health”: Randi Mahomes Shares Post-Retirement Plans After Bidding Adieu to Hollytree Club

Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi Mahomes has recently declared her retirement after working at Hollytree Country Club for twenty years as the Catering and Events Director. And detailed her plans for the future.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram Randi shared her gratitude for the connections she could make at her long-time workplace. For the Chiefs QB’s mother, it was just not a job- it was her second family.

“It’s been an amazing journey filled with countless memories and wonderful people. I am so blessed to have had an incredible work family at Hollytree,” wrote Randy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randi Mahomes (@randimahomes)

To pay tribute to her memorable professional journey, she posted pictures with her coworkers before the goodbye.

As she is set to start her post-retirement life, 48-year-old Randi is shifting her focus toward her passions-health, faith, and family. Randi consciously promotes spiritual enrichment and nurturing family ties. Furthermore, she intends to initiate discussions on faith and mental health through media platforms to connect with several other like-minded people.

Now that she is free of workplace commitments, Randi is enthusiastic about creating strong family ties and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Lastly, looking back at the twenty years at Hollytree Country Club, Randi had nothing but gratitude for a fulfilling career- a job that helped Mama Mahomes raise Patrick and shape him into what he is today.

Since Randi’s retirement announcement on Instagram had so much thoughtfulness, fans were congratulatory and supportive in the comment section.

Fans Came Together to Show Their Support for Randi Mahomes

Randi’s Instagram Family rallied around her after she made the decision to retire.

“You are much deserving. I hope you are not busier retired than when you were working. That is how it turned out for me. Your kids will love it and so do I,” wrote one fan.

Randi’s Instagram Family rallied around her after she made the decision to retire. pic.twitter.com/AiuNJ8hFVU — Oindrila Chowdhury (@Oindrilaahere) July 7, 2024

“Have an incredible retired life of blessings, love & happiness,” wrote another fan.

“Congratulations Randi on your retirement from HollyTree. It was a pleasure working with you for the past six years with Bethesda Alliance. Will certainly miss you, but excited for you as well,” commented one of Randi’s colleagues.

A fourth fan wrote, “Congratulations Randi for I am sure a job well done and a retirement well deserved! “They’re gonna miss you when you’re gone!”

One fan wished Randi writing, “Wonderful…congratulations…Enjoy time with your family ..as that is what life is all about..good health and best wishes to you all.”

Despite her background, in event planning, Randi has openly shared in the past that being a mother has always been her most important role. With three children, she believes that motherhood has impacted her life immensely.

Since Patrick rose to fame in the NFL, Randi has been finding it difficult to handle the fame within their family. Before retiring from Hollytree Country Club, she was juggling between caring for her daughter Mia and catering to her event planning role all while facing the vices of Patrick’s fame.