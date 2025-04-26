Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Keeps Steelers’ First-Rounder Derrick Harmon in Her Prayers After Tragic Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected a leader with their first-round pick this past week — Derrick Harmon. A standout on the University of Oregon’s defensive line last season, Harmon’s selection was followed by the heartbreaking news that his mother had tragically passed away. The devastating loss shook the entire NFL community, including Randi Mahomes, the mother of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

Harmon’s mother, Tiffany Saine, had suffered a stroke in 2022 that left her paralyzed on the left side of her body. During the NFL draft, she was on life support in a hospital. While her son awaited his NFL future, Saine was in a critical state.

Once drafted, Harmon went to the hospital to tell his mom who had selected him. Shortly after, she passed away. It’s a heartbreaking and shocking development that deeply affected many, including Randi.

“In my prayers..” Randi penned, quote-tweeting a report about Tiffany Saine’s untimely and unfair demise.

Randi understands the pain of losing a parent. In 2023, just two months after the Chiefs won their second Super Bowl with Patrick at the helm, her mother, Debbie Bates Martin, passed away. Additionally, her father, also named Randy, passed away a few months ago. These past few years have been incredibly tough for her.

That’s why it was heartwarming to see Randi, an entrepreneur and event planner by profession, reaching out to Harmon and offering her prayers. After all, she has some understanding of what he must be going through right now.

Harmon spent this last season with the Ducks after transferring in his senior season, but it was a tough decision for him. His mother had already been battling brain issues that led to multiple surgeries. Despite this, she still took her son to practice when she needed to, and that paid off. It was this resilience that taught Harmon to keep pushing and never give up, no matter what situation he’s in.

“After all those brain surgeries, man, she did not give up,” Harmon noted on Thursday night at his draft party. “She still took me to practice, still went to work, and I always, always, in the back of my head from the beginning of my college career was, why can’t I keep going? If I’m tired, I’m injured, whatever it is, why can’t I keep going if she can get up and she can keep going after brain surgery?”

Harmon did keep pushing forward, and now he’s made his way onto an NFL roster. What’s more? He has a solid chance of competing for a starting spot in his first year.

Harmon is best described as powerful, disruptive, and versatile along the defensive line. His ability to execute swim and rip moves flawlessly allows him to break through the line and clog up running lanes. Pittsburgh may find it challenging to keep him off the field at times.

Let’s just hope that Harmon can navigate this difficult period and be mentally ready for training camp.