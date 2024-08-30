Fans Ask “What You Smoking” as RGIII Calls Both, Shedeur Sanders & Travis Hunter, Worthy of Being No.1 Draft Pick

The Colorado Buffaloes defeated North Dakota State in their first game of the season—all thanks to QB Shedeur Sanders’ impressive performance of 445 yards and four touchdowns, while Travis Hunter stood out with three touchdown catches.

Naturally, the excitement about their performances was at its peak. Even former NFL QB turned College Football and NFL Analyst, Robert Griffin III, was blown away and went public on X to say that Sanders and Hunter could easily be the no. 1 pick in the NFL Draft with their standout performances.

Shedeur Sanders isn’t just a top 5 pick.

Travis Hunter isn’t just a top 5 pick.

They are both worthy of being the 1st pick in the NFL Draft. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 30, 2024

It immediately started a chatter among the football fans, who responded passionately to the news with a flurry of lively jabs— filling up the comment section in no time.

One fan humorously questioned whether RGIII could be under the influence of something, while another seemed surprised by the bold statement made.

What you smoking? — NFL World, What's Up?? (@Whats_Up_NFL) August 30, 2024

Hold up there buddy… — Shields (@shields1o1) August 30, 2024

With a touch of sarcasm, a third fan jokingly asked, “U start smoking right after you get fired or what?” and another one saw right through RGIII’s over-the-top enthusiasm.

😂😂😂 u start smoking right after you get fired or what — Mighty Matt 💪🏼 (@HskrsStarsBucs) August 30, 2024

A serious overreaction — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) August 30, 2024

The Buffaloes, under Coach Prime, are heading into their final year of college season. Sanders and Hunter are likely to get picked early in the 2025 NFL Draft; right now though, their main goal is to support Colorado in achieving success in the Big 12 conference. And, surely, there’s a ray of hope now with the latest win.

Despite all the buzz, Colorado’s recent game was full of highs and lows. While Sanders and Hunter delivered performances in their 31–26 win for the Buffaloes, the persisting challenges from the previous season like defensive vulnerabilities and a lackluster running game were visible.

The offensive line was an area of focus for improvement in the offseason but continued to show weaknesses as Colorado’s run game only gained 59 yards from 23 attempts.

These challenges, along with coaching decisions, will be a tough nut to crack, especially with their upcoming game against Nebraska Cornhuskers next week, led by the freshman QB, Dylan Raiola, with a home crowd cheering them in the Lincoln stadium.

Although Colorado’s win brought some relief and joy to fans Thursday night, it will require a collective effort beyond just Sanders and Hunter for the team to thrive through the remaining season successfully.