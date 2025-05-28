Fans Believe Stefon Diggs “Is Cooked” as Mike Vrabel Addresses the Viral Boat Video

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) walks towards the sideline before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This offseason, the New England Patriots signed veteran free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The Patriots added Diggs hoping he can elevate their WR room, provide a solid No. 1 playmaker, and help develop the younger receivers on the team. However, that journey has started off rocky, to say the least.

Yesterday, a video of Diggs and six models hanging out on a boat over Memorial Day weekend went viral. The receiver and the women are seen conversing and having a good time, and then Diggs shows off some pink-colored unknown substance to them, which promptly sparked panic, buzz, and questions. What exactly is that substance, and is it something illegal?

The answers to these questions are still unknown. But here’s the video of Diggs having a good time with models on a boat:

As the Patriots took the field Wednesday for the start of their second OTA session, the veteran receiver wasn’t present. Although, Diggs was there during the team’s practice last Thursday. So, more questions.

Diggs was reportedly on the boat with his girlfriend and rapper Cardi B. However, she wasn’t seen in the surfaced video, which could explain why the video went viral.

That said, the Patriots’ front office surely isn’t too fond of the incident. Head coach Mike Vrabel definitely gave off that vibe. Addressing the situation with local media on Wednesday, he commented on it, saying he wants his players to make great decisions on and off the field, along with some other standard PR remarks.

“It’s something that we’re aware of,” Vrabel said. “Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field. Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club.”

In light of Vrabel’s statement, fans now believe that Diggs is “cooked.” If you’re unfamiliar with the term, it means the receiver is in big, big trouble.

One fan even called for the team to release Diggs for his behavior, claiming he hadn’t shown any dedication to the team. “That guy is past his prime and he hasn’t shown any dedication to his craft… cut him!!” they wrote.

“Cut him. Save yourself the headache,” another penned. “Diggs partying on a boat isn’t a big deal, everyone making something out of nothing,” one optimistic fan chimed in.

While veterans often skip offseason training sessions and practices, Diggs is in a different situation. He’s joining a new team this year, and the Patriots aren’t exactly one of the stronger franchises in the NFL right now.

Signing Diggs to a three-year, $63.5 million contract shows how highly the team values him, and surely, they’d like him to prove why they gave him such a hefty deal.

The star wideout is also coming back from a torn ACL he suffered last season with the Houston Texans. He should be looking to stay as active as possible to ease his way back onto the field in time for the start of the season.