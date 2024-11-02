Why Did Jason Kelce Throw a Fan’s Phone? Was It About Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift?

Mar 30, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce reacts before the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Jason Kelce has always been a fan-favorite for a reason. This 6-foot-3 hunk of a man is a gentle giant, a remarkable father, and a die-hard football fan himself when he’s not gearing up for the field. His love for his brother, Travis, is boundless and unending as well.

So, when someone accosted him with a homophobic slur about his brother, that fan—or not a fan—got to see a side of Jason that no one wanted to witness.

The incident occurred at the Ohio State-Penn State game last Saturday when a student (not confirmed) approached him with a phone in hand, recording and shouting homophobic slurs. “Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a (expletive) for dating Taylor Swift?” he was heard saying.

This was certainly an attempt to provoke a reaction out of the future Hall of Famer. And a reaction they got, for sure.

Jason looked back, identified who was shouting these slurs, took the phone from his hand, and threw it down on the ground with all his might. In another video, a frustrated Jason was seen trying to pick up the possibly smashed-to-pieces phone, but the student began pleading, “Hey, give me my phone. Give me my phone.”

In jest, Jason was then heard saying, “Who is the (expletive) now?”

You can watch the videos below for a more accurate portrayal of the incident:

Jason, 36, has received unwavering support from fans online following the incident. And why wouldn’t he? Even Eagles Nation, arguably the largest fan page for Jason’s team, covered the incident by reposting a clip of the event. They wrote in the caption, “Jason Kelce smashes the phone of some homophobic loser… What an icon.”

Before this unwarranted, untasteful incident, Jason was having fun on College Gameday, even participating in the kicking challenge for a good cause. However, he was unsuccessful — not once, but twice — eliciting hilarious reactions from host Pat McAfee, and later on social media.