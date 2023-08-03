Amidst the ‘Jonathan Taylor vs Colts’ Fiasco, Old News of Andrew Luck Getting to Keep $24,800,000 Post Retirement Resurfaces

The situation between the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor is deteriorating by the day. The most dominant factor in the feud was the beginning with the running back’s trade request to owner Jim Irsay. While the condition has been simmering publicly, an old piece of news has twisted the scene. Amidst the ongoing fiasco, former QB Andrew Luck keeping $24,800,000 despite his retirement has resurfaced to take the turn for worse.

In a recent twist of events, the Indianapolis Colts are considering placing Jonathan Taylor on the Non-Football Injury List. While the placement has merit with Taylor’s back injury, which is not related to football, this is not as simple as it seems. This decision would give the team the option to withhold payment if Taylor is unable to play this season. Colt Andrew Luck has unexpectedly resurfaced, adding another layer of intrigue to the ongoing developments.

The Jonathan Taylor Saga: From Contract Dispute to Trade Request

The drama in the Indianapolis Colts camp just keeps getting juicier. Amidst the ongoing fiasco involving Jonathan Taylor and his contract dispute and injury management accusations, an old piece of news resurfaces – Andrew Luck getting to keep a whopping $24.8 million post-retirement.

As Taylor, the star running back, publicly expressed his frustration over not being offered a contract extension and issues with injury management, a sudden twist emerged. Reports reveal that Colts owner Jim Irsay had a private hour-long meeting with Taylor, who had reportedly requested a trade. Taylor’s contract is in its final year, leaving fans questioning the team’s handling of the situation.

Meanwhile, the buzz around Andrew Luck and his fortune post-retirement has been gaining traction in the US media. However, the Colts fans are divided in their reactions. It’s clear that the Colts’ camp is in turmoil. The team is now placing Taylor on the Non-Football Injury list due to a back injury he suffered away from the team. This move, if executed, could toll his contract to 2024. Thus leaving him unpaid in 2023 which would be quite a blow for the running back.

As the Colts’ internal conflicts spill into the public eye, it’s becoming a battle of emotions, finances, and loyalties for the team and its devoted fanbase.

Colts Owner Jim Irsay Sparks Controversy in Running Back Pay Debate

The Indianapolis Colts are facing a major storm as the ongoing feud between the franchise and running back Jonathan Taylor continues to escalate. The drama is unfolding just as the league debates the value of the running back position. Colts owner Jim Irsay is making headlines for pushing back against running backs who argue that their position is underpaid.

While Irsay denies targeting Taylor specifically by saying, “some agents are selling ‘bad faith'”. His remarks have sparked controversy and public backlash. Taylor’s agent, Malki Kawa, retorted that not paying your top offensive player is the definition of “bad faith”.

The irony lies in Taylor’s undeniable impact on the Colts. With a spectacular rookie season and a franchise-record and league-leading rushing performance in 2021, Taylor emerged as the team’s biggest offensive playmaker. His 33 touchdowns since 2020 place him just behind Derrick Henry. This ongoing standoff between Taylor and the Colts could overshadow crucial team developments, including the hiring of coach Shane Steichen and the drafting of a potential franchise quarterback.