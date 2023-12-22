Chiefs Fans Hilariously Suggest What Patrick Mahomes Should Gift His WRs After O-Line Receive Custom-Made Golf Carts For Christmas

Base Picture Credits: Dec 10, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts to a call during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City fans are bringing humor to the holiday season as the Chiefs’ wide receivers face scrutiny for their recent struggles. With Patrick Mahomes relying heavily on Kelce and Rice, the other receivers’ issues with positioning and drops have become a talking point. In the festive spirit, fans suggest humorous Christmas gifts for Mahomes to give his struggling catchers. Some of them are indeed rib-tickling!

As opponents adapt to the Chiefs’ offensive strategies, scrutiny has arisen over Travis Kelce‘s potential regression with age and Rice’s rookie learning curve. The team’s initial success at 6-1 faced challenges as now the opponents have started exploiting Kansas City’s vulnerabilities. Additionally, the once-reliable defense is struggling to compensate for offensive mistakes. After the QB gifted his OL golf carts, fans had ideas for gifts for them to help their catching abilities:

Fans proposed amusing gifts for Patrick Mahomes to enhance the Chiefs’ receiving corps, all in a lighthearted spirit. Suggestions include the JUGS Football Machine for precision practice, sticky gloves, and even industrial or super glue to ensure secure catches.

While these ideas are playful, they hint at the fan base’s desire for practical solutions to help the team perform better as they approach the playoffs. Kansas City Chiefs lead the NFL with an 8% drop rate, the highest in a decade, safe to say that the drops have plagued them. This amplifies some concerns such as considering Mahomes’ diminished pocket time and a less effective offensive line.

In pivotal moments, the absence of reliable targets becomes apparent and exposes Patrick Mahomes’ struggle to find dependable pass-catchers.

Chiefs’ Offensive Line Receives Custom Golf Carts from Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has gifted custom golf carts to his entire offensive line as he embraces the holiday spirit. The personalized carts were adorned with red frames, black accents, and individual player last names and jersey numbers. The players joyfully showcased their carts as the big men up front took a celebratory spin around Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes, beyond any doubt, fosters a camaraderie within the Chiefs’ team.

Patrick Mahomes once again surprised his offensive line with personalized golf-themed Christmas gifts, continuing a cherished tradition. Last year, the two-time MVP treated his linemen to TaylorMade golf clubs, custom bags, and boxes of golf balls. This year’s gift adds another touch of luxury to Mahomes’ appreciation for his front-line protectors. He continues to ensure his linemen feel valued during the festive season.

Patrick Mahomes aims to conclude the year on a high note with three weeks left in the regular season. Following a 27–17 victory against the Patriots in Week 15, the Chiefs (9–5) are set to host the Raiders (6–8) on Christmas at 1 p.m. ET. Patrick Mahomes will look to lead his team to further success and build momentum for a playoff run.