Fans Blast Skip Bayless for Tweeting “Mahomes Is So Lucky” After Chargers Game

Skip Bayless is not one to mince his words and has made a career out of spouting controversial opinions. Now, without the burden of appearing on national television for FOX, the former First Take host is free to give even more disputed opinions.

He did just that after the Chiefs’ victory over the Chargers, targeting 2-time MVP Patrick Mahomes on X. Terming Mahomes as “lucky”, Bayless had a couple of credits to divide among the coaching staff whom he believes to be the reason behind the QB’s success.

“Mahomes is so lucky that he got drafted by Any Reid and because Spags masterminds such a good defense that held Justin Herbert’s offense to only 224 yards and 10 points in LA.”

Fans took issue with Skip’s comments about Mahomes, accusing him of offering baseless opinions and urging him to let go of his constant criticism. Many labeled Skip a naysayer, criticizing him for discrediting a quarterback who has consistently excelled since entering the league.

What is bro talking about — Parker VB (@parkervb901) September 29, 2024

Let that hate go old man — Thatdude340pm (@thatdude340pm) September 29, 2024

A viewer pointed out that benefiting from great coaching is simply part of football, arguing that even Brady might not have found the same success if he’d been drafted by the Browns,

Yeah, that’s football. If Brady was drafted by the Browns would he have turned into Brady? — The American Culturist (@MericaCulture) September 29, 2024

Another fan quipped,

Your such a hater it’s crazy you find anyway to discredit this man who’s been in the league for 8 years and has succeeded at the highest level but somehow always finds a way to hate on him makes no sense — Alijah Waters (@AlijahWaters) September 29, 2024

Others highlighted Andy Reid’s coaching record before Mahomes, noting that he couldn’t win a Super Bowl until Mahomes came along,

Before Mahomes Andy was ring-less

Lost 4 NFC championships and 1 Super Bowl. Who’s the lucky one? — r.o.j.a_876. (@JamesRonnell) September 30, 2024

Despite all the criticisms, Skip was on a roll today as he continued expressing his opinions after witnessing the Chargers’ performance against the Chiefs.

Bayless wishes that Jim Harbaugh was the Cowboys’ coach

Despite being the Cowboys’ biggest fan, Skip Bayless has been critical of Dallas and their coaching staff this season, frequently calling them out. After watching Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers outperform the Chiefs on some fronts, he once again took a shot at Mike McCarthy.

Taking to X, the former First Take host praised Harbaugh’s work in LA, stating that he loved the job the former Michigan coach has done with the team. Bayless pointed to the Chargers’ first performance against Kansas City as a clear sign of a shift in culture and attitude, expressing his wish that Harbaugh was coaching the Cowboys this season. Skip wrote,

“I love what Jim Harbaugh has brought to the Chargers, who lead the champ Chiefs by 3 after the first half. Not sure they can hang on. But they just look and feel different with Harbaugh setting the tone. Wish he were the Cowboys coach.”

Skip has been openly expressing opinions this season after departing Fox. He even called out Tom Brady after his mediocre debut in the booth and even expressed strong opinions about him becoming an owner of the Raiders while working for Fox. As the season progresses, we can expect more unhinged opinions from Bayless.