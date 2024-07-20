Fans Curious About One Thing as Eli Manning Shares Pic of His Son

The Manning family has a football legacy that just won’t quit, and fans are buzzing with excitement at the possibility of a new third-gen QB in the making. Eli Manning recently posted an adorable picture of his youngest, and it has everyone talking.

In the picture, little Charlie, Eli’s 4-year-old son, is seen grinning from ear to ear. Needless to say, he looked both cute and every bit like a future football star for the Manning followers. The snapshot also captured the sweet moment between the former Giants quarterback and his son, showing the close bond they share.

Fans, though blown away by the cuteness, couldn’t help but speculate about Charlie’s NFL future. Many commented expressing hopes that Charlie might follow in his father’s and uncle’s footsteps in times to come. Take a look at few reactions-

Eli Manning and his wife, Abby McGrew have a beautiful family together with daughters Ava, 12, Lucy, 10, Caroline, 7, and their youngest, Charlie.

Since retiring from the NFL in January 202, Eli focused on his family, and of course his presence in the football media world. Meanwhile, for fans already have a Manning from the 3rd generation ready to make his name.

Arch Manning Building the Foundation of Manning Family’s 3rd Generation

Arch Manning is already laying the groundwork for the third generation of the Manning football dynasty. This rising star isn’t just living up to the family name- he’s setting new standards. While Quinn Ewers will start the 2024 season for the Texas Longhorns, Manning is training closely under Steve Sarkisian- eager for his shot.

Adding to his legacy, Eli Manning’s nephew Arch has recently struck a deal with EA Sports for the upcoming NCAA EA Sports College Football 25 game. Initially hesitant, Arch is now leveraging his NIL for a deal reportedly worth $50,000 and $60,000.

Meanwhile, the Manning football legacy isn’t just being upheld by Arch. Peyton Manning’s son Marshall is already making waves at just 11 years old on the field. In an impressive video, young Marshall boasted his throwing arm during the Pro-Bow warm-ups.

With Arch poised to step into the spotlight, Marshall showing some promising results and the widespread influence on Manning family’s influence, it’s safe to say that fans will have a lot to talk about in the coming days. But, Eli Manning’s kid Charlie’s entry into the sport is still a thing in the future.