Arch Manning Had a 6-Word Message for Quinn Ewers on His Birthday

Even though Quinn Ewers was the starter for the Texas Longhorns this past year, Arch Manning was always the center of attention. After all, he was a former five-star recruit and the number-one player of his class in 2023. He then redshirted his freshman season and only got a few starts this past year when Ewers was injured. Despite the competition, Arch and Ewers seem to have a good relationship, and Manning had some kind words for his soon-to-be ex-teammate on his big day.

Arch is finally set to take over the reins from Ewers this upcoming season. It’s an exciting time. Arch possesses a ton of potential and could turn into a talented quarterback. He has a strong arm and mobility that could make him a dual-threat type of quarterback. While Ewers improved as a passer year by year, he never posed much of a threat on the ground. Arch adds a new dimension to the Longhorns’ offense that could give opposing defenses fits.

But today is not about Arch. In fact, it’s Ewers’ birthday. So, wanting to acknowledge his teammate, Arch made sure to send well wishes to the guy who helped mentor him.

“Happy bday [Quinn Ewers] thanks for being a good guy,” the 19-year-old penned on the post on Instagram.

In the media, we tend to paint college quarterback teammates as counterparts who compete. But it’s quite possible that Arch and Ewers were good friends who never viewed each other with any ill will. Manning didn’t have to wish Ewers a happy birthday, but he did.

It’s Arch’s time?

According to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, Arch is poised to start next season, and he certainly seems excited about his new quarterback’s potential. He recently stated that while Arch was a highly recruited prospect, the way he practices, carries himself, and speaks makes him stand out in a room full of QBs.

“The thing about Arch is this; from the day he arrived, there’s been a real sense of humility about him,” Sarkisian stated.

“If you didn’t know his last name and didn’t know the face, and just looked at the body of work, the teammate that he is, the work ethic that he has, his commitment to his craft, his commitment to his teammates. This process has been underway for a couple of years.”

It’ll be exciting to see what the process has amounted to. Arch has been ready and waiting for a couple of seasons now. He must feel like a racehorse bucking and ready to go at the gate. If he’s as good as everyone says he will be, NFL teams will undoubtedly tank their seasons to draft him in 2026. Let’s see if he’s got what it takes.