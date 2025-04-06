The Jonas Brothers Reveal Their Pre-Concert Ritual Involving Eli Manning and David Tyree’s Helmet Catch

The Jonas Brothers are kicking off their upcoming 20th-anniversary tour at the Giants’ MetLife Stadium — a dream venue they’ve envisioned playing in since they were kids.

As lifelong, die-hard Giants fans, the three siblings recently sat down with former QB of the team, Eli Manning, to celebrate the moment, while also bonding over everything from pre-game rituals to favorite game day meals.

“This has always been a dream of ours,” Joe shared in a video posted on the Giants’ official YouTube channel.

“Growing up 15 minutes from the Giants stadium for us, and being able to say, ‘One day, can you imagine we’re going to play here? That’d be so incredible.’ And luckily, the dream’s coming true and we’re going to play here August 10th to kick off the tour,” he continued.

Joe and Eli then bonded over their shared push-up rituals. While Manning never used to do them before games, it’s something he’s taken up during his post-playing, analytical era. At one point, Eli jokingly asked Joe if the interview itself warranted a few pre-show push-ups.

“Not today. August 10th, it’ll be happening. I save them,” Joe quipped.

Eli then followed up by asking if the brothers had any other pre-show superstitions. That’s when Nick chimed in, delicately revealing how the group believes they played a part in one of the most iconic plays in Super Bowl history — the David Tyree helmet catch.

“A long time ago, we were playing a show in LA on Super Bowl Sunday,” Nick started. “And we linked arms. And then the David Tyree catch happened because of us… From that moment on, we said that’s what we’re doing every time we’re in a spot where we need a miracle play.”

The David Tyree catch — or the “Helmet Catch,” as it’s commonly known — is one of the most miraculous plays in Super Bowl history. It was a game-changing moment where backup Giants wide receiver David Tyree leaped over a Patriots defender and pinned the ball to his helmet as he fell to the ground.

The play occurred with 1:15 left in the game, giving the Giants a critical first down on 3rd and 5, and setting up the game-winning touchdown catch by Plaxico Burress just a few plays later. It’s a significant moment in NFL history because it helped the Giants spoil the Patriots’ bid for a perfect season — a feat only one team has ever accomplished.

Concluding the video, Eli urged the entire Giants team to attend the Jonas Brothers’ concert after they revealed that a different NFL star attended one of their previous shows and eventually won the Super Bowl the same year. Of course, it was Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The Brothers also mentioned that they were hanging out with MLB star Cody Bellinger a ton, the same season he won the World Series with the Dodgers. Maybe the musical group just has the magical touch. Surely, Giants fans are hoping for some of that magic to help their team return to form amid the franchise’s current disarray.