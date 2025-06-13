Fans Dismiss $30 Million Rumored Price of Aaron Rodgers’ New Pittsburgh Home; No Update on New Jersey Mansion

Aaron Rodgers has signed a one-year deal with the Steelers, but he’s already showing signs that he’s in it for the long haul. Despite the short-term contract, A-Rod appears ready to lay down roots in Pittsburgh.

Since putting pen to paper, Rodgers has kept himself busy both on and off the field. On the field, he’s been training hard with his new teammates during minicamp. Off it, he has focused on settling in, most notably by purchasing a home in Pittsburgh.

Much like his previous residence in New Jersey, located just a few miles from MetLife Stadium, Rodgers has reportedly bought a sprawling mansion near Acrisure Stadium. Known for his taste in luxury and comfort, the new property is said to rival his former home in both scale and opulence.

Among the standout features of the mansion are a private par-3 golf course, a large pool with a dedicated pool house, a full-service horse stable, a six-car garage with heated floors, and top-of-the-line security systems to protect the privacy he so highly values.

Naturally, a home like that wouldn’t come cheap. Some sources claim the price tag to be as high as $30 million. With a reported net worth nearing $200 million, Aaron Rodgers could certainly afford it. Still, fans are skeptical that the four-time MVP would shell out that kind of money for a place he might only occupy for a single year.

Lol. Why would he pay 30 million to play for 10 million? — Nick Servello (@Serve8888) June 7, 2025

Others, particularly locals, have pushed back on the $30 million figure, noting that Pittsburgh doesn’t have many residential properties in that price range. A more realistic estimate, they argue, is around $3 million.

I know where that house its. No way he paid 30 million for it. — Denise (@DeniseYinPA) June 6, 2025

There’s not a home in Pittsburgh worth $30 million. My guess would be more like 3 million. — Darryl Delost (@darryl_agent) June 8, 2025

Rodgers signed a one-year, $13.6 million deal with the Steelers, $10 million of which is guaranteed. The contract could reach up to $19.5 million, but some of the incentives are reportedly unrealistic. That raises a fair question—why would he spend more on a house than he’ll earn from this contract?

Well, according to various reports, Aaron may not be living there alone. Multiple sources suggest he’s in a serious relationship with a woman named Brittani, which could explain the long-term mindset behind the purchase.

One source insists A-Rod did pay close to $30 million, as the asking price was reportedly $ 35 million.

Asking price was 35 million — CL (@nodly_giarc) June 6, 2025

Rodgers has a history of making major real estate moves while in relationships. He bought a $28 million home in California with Danica Patrick, and he also purchased property during his time with Shailene Woodley. Add to that the fact that Rodgers views real estate as an investment, and the spending starts to make more sense.

The four-time MVP also dropped serious cash on a mansion in New Jersey while playing for the Jets. That $9.5 million home in Montclair—just ten miles from MetLife Stadium—features an open floor plan, eight bedrooms, and ten bathrooms.

It also includes a chef’s kitchen with three sinks and a center island with bar seating, plus a lower-level lounge, media room, wine cellar, in-law suite, and home gym. Outside, there’s a spacious patio and even room to add a pool.

Rodgers still owns that New Jersey property, and it’s unclear what he plans to do with it now that he has bought a new home in Pittsburgh.