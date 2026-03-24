Ben Roethlisberger Brutally Roasts the Browns on Their New Stadium Plans

In case you didn’t know, the Cleveland Browns are planning to build a new $2.4 billion dome stadium in Brook Park, Ohio. They are targeting a 2029 opening for the new home field. When former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger heard about this, he had some fun playfully roasting his former rivals.

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The new stadium is going to be a groundbreaking build for the Browns. They are shifting from the lakefront, busy part of the city where their current stadium is located to a suburban area closer to Cleveland International Airport. The building will feature a fully translucent, fixed-dome ceiling with a folded-plate design, providing natural light while keeping the elements out.

However, Roethlisberger doesn’t like the idea of the Browns moving from an open-air stadium to a dome.

“They’re doing a new stadium, you know. Which, it seems crazy to me, I heard it’s going to be a dome… I don’t know. That doesn’t seem right to me,” Roethlisberger assessed on the Deebo & Joe podcast.

The Browns’ current stadium is an open-air field that’s been operating since 1999. Roethlisberger played there 14 times during his career with the Steelers, so it makes sense that he isn’t used to the idea of Cleveland having a dome.

Later on, Roethlisberger took a playful jab at the Browns franchise.

“Going through emails and stuff, they’re asking me for naming rights.”

Big Ben on the Browns New Stadium: “Going through emails and stuff and they’re asking me for naming rights.” #steelers@deeboandjoe pic.twitter.com/NwllUO0zcS — Matthew Luciow (@matthewluciow92) March 24, 2026

If you didn’t know, Roethlisberger faced the Browns 29 times throughout his career. In those games, he went 26-2-1. He basically owned the franchise and loved treating them like a punching bag from time to time because of it.

In reaction to Roethlisberger, fans thought his comment was pretty funny.

“Hahaha yes sir. Ben is their DADDY,” one wrote.

“That’s pretty funny honestly,” another added.

Although some pointed out that in Roethlisberger’s final career game against the Browns, he lost 48-37. That game also came in the playoffs, and Big Ben threw four interceptions. It was Cleveland’s first playoff win since 1994.

“Love Ben, but him losing in the playoffs at home with 4 picks to the browns in the only ever meaningful matchup kills this a bit,” someone critiqued.

“Not how you start, how you finish lil Ben!” another piled on.

Not how you start, how you finish lil Ben! pic.twitter.com/6e0YmTNpkT — 923thefan Top Contributor (@focusedonjrod) March 24, 2026

Regardless of how Roethlisberger’s career ended against the Browns, it’s hard to ignore how much he dominated them while he played. Being in the same division, Cleveland must have feared facing him. Especially in Pittsburgh, where Big Ben went 13-1 against the Dawg Pound.

All in all, it was just a playful roast coming from a former rival of the Browns. Their new stadium will still be called Huntington Bank Field. But it’s funny to hear that Roethlisberger still isn’t afraid of sticking it to them every once in a while.