Fans Expect NFL To Set a Mandate For New Smart Studs Worn By Joe Flacco At Colts Debut

Joe Flacco made headlines after he was spotted with cleats possessing a groundbreaking technology that has the potential to reduce the risk of serious injuries. Flacco’s endorsement of the cleats made NFL fans curious about the tech and upon knowing more, they are now urging the league to make them mandatory for all.

Advertisement

One of the key reasons why terrifying knee injuries are common in sports like soccer and football is due to the fixed position of the studs on the ground. During a collision or a high-impact tussle, the studs ensure that the feet are planted firmly to the ground. So when the feet cannot move, the pressure naturally falls on the knee resulting in grievous injuries.

To solve this, sports tech startup CADDIX have introduced Cleats featuring “SmartStuds” that slightly move upon high impact, thus reducing the pressure on knees leading to fewer chances of rotational injuries, according to the technology developers.

The technology is patented but is still in the early stages of distribution. Hence seeing an NFL star endorsing the product is a step in the right direction. Fans understood this and took to social media to urge the NFL honchos to develop the technology better and make such cleats mandatory for all athletes.

NFL needs to make these required for every player — Tyler (@HighAsTy) August 14, 2024

But most fans were putting a big ‘if’ around them:

if it really works then all players should have them — Coop〽️ (@QuinyonClamps) August 14, 2024

Flacco is going to lead the way for others:

Terrific idea. Would be a game changer in football if it truly works. Need Flacco’s testimony after wearing these to hear his firsthand thoughts. — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) August 14, 2024

But fans remain hopeful:

Hopefully these really work. Players need something like this. — Ringless Bandit (@RinglessBandit1) August 14, 2024

While the majority were excited to see a technological advancement in injury prevention, a few reserved their judgments due to their lack of knowledge about who and what CADDIX is. So here’s a brief look at possibly the next big sports technology giant from America and why it might be wise to bet on them.

Joe Flacco Stands At The Precipice of Creating History

Like all sports fans, the CADDIX team always watched in horror as their favorite players succumb to season, sometimes career ending injuries. This led them to research the cause of the consistently rising ACL / MCL injuries leading them to the problem – studs. Now that the problem was identified, they worked super hard on the solution – SmartStuds.

After years of prototype development, multiple biomechanics lab tests and patents, CADDIX finally think they have the solution to prevent high-risk rotational injuries.

For now, the team led by former All-American collegiate football player Jack Rasmussen has only broken into the college football market with prospects like Alabama RB Kevin Riley and Indiana RB Justice Ellison.

Breaking into the NFL market will be tough due to traditional giants like Nike/Adidas having their stronghold. But all this can change if Joe Flacco’s Week 1 game goes well with the SmartStuds. The technology in theory has the potential to go global. Safe to say, the immediate future of CADDIX relies heavily on Flacco’s testament. Until then, the NFL world will closely wait and watch.