Shaquille O’Neal & LeBron James at Super Bowl LVII: Twitter Goes Crazy After Spotting NBA Legends at State Farm Stadium

Super Bowl LVII is promising to be an exciting and fun-filled affair. Which is why fans are flooding in from all over the country. What’s more, it seems even celebrities are not able to resist the glamor of this year’s Super Bowl. Included in the list of celebrities who are showing up to watch the Eagles and the Chiefs, are legendary basketball players Shaquille O’Neal, and LeBron James.

Shaquille O’Neal took the time to address fans on the NFL’s official Twitter account, while he was at the stadium. He says, “Hi, I’m Shaq, and I’m here at Super Bowl 57. It’s kickoff time!”. Shaq looks a tad bit rugged, but he seems to be enjoying his time in the State Farm Stadium. Though he is a Dallas Cowboys fan, one can understand why he did not want to miss out on such a historic night. Rihanna’s show, of course!

RiRi’s comeback show is probably what attracted King James to Glendale, Arizona too. However, there is no way to know which team he is out here rooting for. The basketball legend used to be a Cowboys fan, before switching to his hometown heroes Cleveland Browns. However, all allegiances are out of the window when you have such an exciting matchup cooking in the oven.

Fans react to Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James at Super Bowl LVII

Shaq and LeBron James may not be rooting for a particular team playing today at all. In fact, they might just be here to partake in one of the most historic nights for the NFL, and for American sports as a whole. This is the first-ever Super Bowl in which two black QBs are fighting for the win. It is also the first Super Bowl that sees two brothers on opposite ends of the field.

However, as always, fans are having some fun at their expense, which the legends will surely not mind at all. It almost seems like fans are trying to lighten up the mood ahead of a tense few hours of a close Super Bowl game.

This has to be a 7 foot 3 clone that’s not Shaq — Allenownz (@Allenownz) February 12, 2023

Shaq being held for ransom? — Drake Bentley (@DrakeBentleyMJS) February 12, 2023

Looking a little Grady there. — ManWithNoName (@ManWithNoNameUS) February 12, 2023

Where's the real Shaq? — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) February 12, 2023

The goat watching the young goat — LeSage (@ChampionBron) February 12, 2023

LeBron shouldn’t you be practicing your threes??? pic.twitter.com/r4mbO84N8B — Sinai  (@SinaiNot) February 12, 2023

Gambling * — シ (@GreenSZN__) February 12, 2023

Bro really took vacation after breaking the record — 𝓙𝓡 (@JJR0004_) February 12, 2023

Lebron has been to more Super Bowls than NBA Finals in the last 3 years😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Max (@tljawful) February 12, 2023

Patrick Mahomes, this year’s AP MVP award winner, will be very eager to win tonight. Not just because of the Super Bowl ring, but because of the impact, it will have on his career. A win here would etch him into the history books as the only MVP award winner to win a Super Bowl in the same year.

If he wins tonight, he joins greats like Joe Montana, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning in a very special club of winners. A club of multiple Super Bowl and MVP award winners. More than all that, he will want to silence his critics who have been rooting for Jalen Hurts to win the MVP this season. This is a golden opportunity for him to prove once and for all, that he deserves the MVP award for this season.

Will Patrick Mahomes win a second Super Bowl tonight? Or will Jalen Hurts give his faithful more ammunition to criticize Mahomes with? Which team has the willpower to get through this grinding game?

