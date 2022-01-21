NFL

“I love what Aaron Donald said. Do not be afraid of Tom Brady.”: Shannon Sharpe respects Rams D-linemen’s confidence ahead of playoff matchup against the Bucs

Aaron Donald
Arth Chandra

Previous Article
"The difference between the Suns and the Mavericks tonight was we don’t laugh and smile during the first 3 quarters": Former Suns player Eddie A Johnson takes an indirect dig at Luka Doncic
Next Article
"Josh Allen is the most dangerous QB remaining in the Playoffs": Booger McFarland backs Bills QB ahead of Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes
NFL Latest News
Josh Allen
“Josh Allen is the most dangerous QB remaining in the Playoffs”: Booger McFarland backs Bills QB ahead of Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

A lot of Elite QB’s are still competing for a Super Bowl. And ESPN’s Booger…