“I love what Aaron Donald said. Do not be afraid of Tom Brady.”: Shannon Sharpe respects Rams D-linemen’s confidence ahead of playoff matchup against the Bucs

Aaron Donald took a subtle shot at Tom Brady and the Bucs ahead of their playoff matchup. And Shannon Sharpe loved it.

In leading the Bucs to a 13-4 record and the No.2 seed in the NFC, Brady finished the 2021 regular season with 719 passing attempts, 485 completions, 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes. All of these make him just the third quarterback along with Drew Brees (2018) and Peyton Manning (2013) to lead the league in all four major statistical categories since 1991.

However, the LA Rams beat the Buccaneers 34-24 in Week 3, so will walk into their divisional-round matchup with the confidence that they can beat the reigning world champs.

And Aaron Donald seems to have just that. The Rams D-linemen is one of the greatest to ever play the game, and will not back down from Tom Brady and his status.

Donald said: “It’s a new year. Respect what he did in the past, but it’s a whole new year”.

And Shannon Sharpe loved the confidence.

Sharpe was asked about what he thought of Aaron Donald’s comments provoking Tom Brady.

“I love what Aaron Donald said. This is how I think a lot of guys feel, but I’m not sure they have the competence to verbalize it like Aaron Donald did. What was he supposed to say? Tom Brady is generational. He’s historically he’s transcendently great, whatever term you want to use greatness and however you want to define it. Tom Brady has a picture in the dictionary next to greatness. That’s what he’s been, great. He’s been clutch.”

“And so I think the thing is for Aaron Donald and his team to go in there and approach it like that. Do not be afraid of Tom Brady. Do not be in awe of Tom Brady. We’re going to respect him as a player and what he’s been able to accomplish. But those accomplishments doesn’t help him in this game,” said Sharpe.

Aaron Donald and the Rams will prepare to face Brady and the Bucs on Sunday.

