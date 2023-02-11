Bryonna Burrows dating Jalen Hurts? Does Eagles QB have a secret girlfriend?

NFL couples are always a fascinating subject of interest in the footballing community. Whether they are high school sweethearts, or they met at a local tavern, the stories are always intriguing to read. However, what makes this couple’s story intriguing, is the stark lack of information about them. Take a look at Super Bowl-bound QB Jalen Hurts and his charismatic girlfriend, Bryonna Rivera Burrows.

The couple supposedly started dating in 2016, when they were both studying at the University of Alabama. Burrows has a Bachelor’s Degree in Spanish and Political Science from UoA and an MBA from the same University. Burrows is currently working for IBM as an AI partner and is based in Dallas.

Though it is presumed they started dating in college, the couple has never made a public appearance. In fact, the only time they have been pictured together is when the Eagles won the NFC Championship game in January 2023. Apparently, Burrows’ Instagram account is private, and Hurts’ account has no pictures of her. This is definitely one unique couple in the NFL community.

While her public appearance has been minimal up until now, fans would surely be expecting to see her on Sunday. As Hurts takes on Patrick Mahomes for the Super Bowl trophy, he will want his no.1 fan in the stands cheering him on. Will it help against “Magic” Mahomes, is another question entirely.

Jalen Hurts flexes hidden girlfriend ahead of Super Bowl clash against Mahomes

Jalen Hurts will no doubt need all the luck in the world on Sunday. For he will be facing a beast like no other. Patrick Mahomes is a different breed of QB, as he has proved this season. What’s more, the new AP MVP award will certainly be a boost to his morale as Mahomes brings his magical playstyle to the game.

Hurts is not far behind, though. Contrary to the MVP voting patterns, Hurts has been instrumental in the Eagles’ charge to the Super Bowl game. Not just his individual performance, but his ability to inspire his team. Hurts, just like Mahomes, is a dual-threat QB. This means he too has the ability to confuse the defense with random plays. However, Mahomes is the resident master of trickery.

Mahomes’ ability to run unorthodox plays will definitely play a big role in Sunday’s game. Though whether they will help him against a strong Eagles’ defense, is questionable. Will the Eagles stop Mahomes from winning another Super Bowl Ring? Or will Mahomes succumb to the curse of the MVPs, and lose on Sunday?

