Fans Spot TSP Coach’s Face Swollen Up After Brawl With Cam Newton

CHARLOTTE, NC – NOVEMBER 21: Cam Newton (1) quarterback of Carolina during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Washington Football Team and the Carolina Panthers on November 21, 2021, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire) NFL: NOV 21 Washington Football Team at Panthers Icon211121092

Former Panthers QB Cam Newton has become the talk of the town ever since footage emerged of him engaging in a scuffle at a youth 7v7 event in Atlanta. In the two different videos that surfaced online, the 2015 MVP can be seen attacked by multiple individuals, but the 6-foot-5-inch giant effortlessly manhandles them with the hat on his head still intact. Nonetheless, fans are still wondering about the events that led to this shocking outburst. Fret not, as the TSP coach, who was involved in the scuffle, shared his side in an interview.

During his recent chat with the Beat ATL, Coach TJ Brown, and Steph, both involved in the altercation, insisted that Newton was the one who instigated the whole thing. While labeling it “typical Cam Newton behavior,” Brown accused the former NFL star of speaking provocatively without any proper reason.

“Just out of nowhere, talking crazy to us for no reason,” the duo said. “And as I’m walking up the steps, Cam’s in Steph face and he grabbed Steph,” as per Yahoo Sports.

It all escalated when Newton allegedly grabbed Steph, which led to Brown getting involved and the scuffle erupted. Both Steph and Brown also stressed that the viewers are missing the context of what led to the fight and judging them by only the brief clip that was half of the story.

Interestingly, a fan soon noticed how Steph’s face was ‘lumped up‘ after he got into the brawl with Newton. What’s even crazier is that the former Panthers man didn’t throw a single punch in the videos that surfaced online.

This comment alone had its own separate fanbase, with one fan saying that Steph’s face looked “like mashed potatoes” from the punch. Nonetheless, as it turns out, there’s another part to this story.

Cam Newton Might Not Have Started This Scuffle

Fans aren’t buying into Brown and Steph’s version of the event since the former was caught throwing shades at Newton ahead of the matchup. In TCP’s Insta story, a very brief clip was shared, where Brown can be heard saying, “Non-throwing ass Atlanta hero quarterback cannot beat me.”

This has enraged the fans even more. They feel that Brown instigated the whole thing and is now trying to play the ‘victim’. Some felt even stronger and emphasized that these two should not have gotten a platform to speak on. While others observed that they couldn’t handle a bit of trash talk, something considered quite normal in the sports world. Take a look:

It’s worth mentioning that Newton’s team, C1N, came out as the victor on Sunday. However, the former Panthers man, among a few others who were involved in the fights, was removed from the event. Should they face any form of suspension, it is yet to be announced. Newton, who was drafted by the Panthers in 2011 in Round 1, has yet to make a statement. The upcoming podcast will be Fire.