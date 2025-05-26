‘Cool Dad’ Cam Newton Reflects on Habits That Made Him a Better Parent: “My Lady Always Says – Give Them Your Undivided Attention”

Dec 16, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton watches a game between the Howard Bison and Florida A&M Rattlers in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

What’s the similarity between Cam Newton and Tyreek Hill? Both are superstar athletes, and both have fathered multiple children with different women. But that’s where the similarities end.

Advertisement

Cam Newton, the former MVP, takes pride in being an active, present father to all eight of his children. He’s committed to giving them the same solid foundation that his father gave him. Tyreek Hill, on the other hand, is driven by some weird notion of spreading his seed or his need to repopulate the earth — a stark contrast in attitude and responsibility.

For Newton, fatherhood is serious business — a lifelong, ever-evolving journey filled with hard work, sacrifice, and constant learning. There’s no handbook, no perfect formula. But what he does know is that being there, both physically and emotionally, is the most important part. That’s something he’s come to understand more deeply through the influence of his partner.

Cam has realized that each of his children is unique — different personalities, different needs, different ways of feeling loved and supported. While his love for all of them is equal, how he expresses that love varies. And the key to understanding those needs? Presence. Attention. Intentional parenting.

“I have children, and it’s a lot of different energies and personalities, and I love every single one of them. The lady always says like a man, Give them your undivided attention, and she says Be present. Those things, it’s like even the moment that I had, even like last night, I didn’t spend my time with my children. Like they with me, but I’m not giving them me. It’s like I’m a disciplinarian, but I’m also a cool dad.”

Cam Newton isn’t just trying to be a father — he’s striving to be a better one. One who listens, who learns, and who leads with love. So what was his own father like?

Cam’s father was not an expressive man

Cam Newton’s father, Cecil, was a product of his generation — a time when many men were taught to hide their emotions and view vulnerability as weakness. Expressions of affection were rare, and parenting was often rooted in discipline rather than emotional connection.

Cam deeply loved and respected his father. He credits Cecil for molding him into the man he is today, instilling discipline, work ethic, and resilience. But even with all that admiration, Cam admits he longed for more open affection and verbal affirmation of love growing up.

“How my son looks at me is how I looked at my dad. My dad was beautiful. He did his big in when he created me. But I do wish my dad just told me, like I love you, boy, in his own way. Like my daddy ain’t the one that looked at me. We didn’t have John Q moments. It was more like, ” Let me tell you something, boy. You understand what I’m saying. Yes, sir. It was that. It was that obedience to him.”

Cam Newton has often spoken about his father’s tough-love approach to parenting. Cecil Newton was a strict, no-nonsense figure — so much so that Cam once admitted he feared him. There were clear expectations in the Newton household, and falling short wasn’t an option. He didn’t just encourage effort and discipline, he demanded it.

Cecil held his son to a high standard, pushing him constantly to be better, tougher, sharper. That intensity shaped Cam into the competitor and leader he became. But it also left him yearning for something softer — a different kind of father-son connection.

Now, as a grandfather, Cecil has mellowed. The man who once barked instructions is now the same one playing with his grandkids, showering them with love and affection, telling them how much they mean to him. Cam watches this transformation with a mix of admiration and reflection.

He’s happy his children are getting the gentle, affectionate side of Cecil, but deep down, he admits he wanted a similar kind of version of his father growing up.