mobile app bar

“Filed a Trademark For Three-Peat”: Joe Pompliano Explains How Pat Riley Can Earn $1.2 Million if the Chiefs Win the 2025 Super Bowl

Braden Ramsey
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Pat Riley (L); Patrick Mahomes (R)

Pat Riley Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images; Patrick Mahomes Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When the Chicago Bulls won three straight NBA Finals with Michael Jordan (1991-93; 1996-98), Pat Riley reportedly pulled in $900K. And he could do the same if the Chiefs grab their third Super Bowl all thanks to a decision he made years ago.

According to sports business analyst Joe Pompliano, Riley “filed a trademark for [the phrase] ‘three-peat'” in 1989. Pompliano says the trademark “essentially covers everything related to merchandise — hats, shirts, jackets, mugs, backpacks, and more.”

When the Bulls achieved their “three-peat” twice, Riley cashed in. He reportedly brought in $300K following Chicago’s first three-peat and another $600K after the second. Based on inflation from 1998, he could bring home $1.2 million from the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LIX.

Fans enjoyed Pompliano’s thread, calling it “informative” and “super interesting.” Some joked that he should bet on Philadelphia winning the Super Bowl LIX so he would profit no matter who wins. Others were disappointed Riley was allowed to trademark such a “common phrase”, but one applauded him for doing so.

Riley, now the president of the Miami Heat, has been involved in the NBA for 55 years. He has played, coached, and broadcast in the Association. He has captured nine NBA championships, including back-to-back titles with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1987-88. It was those rings and the hope of a consecutive third in 1989 that had Riley file for the trademark.

But it was not to be. The Lakers lost to the Pistons in the Championship, but his decision could seemingly still pay dividends.

No NFL team has ever won three consecutive Super Bowls. The Kansas City Chiefs will change that if they defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Most NFL fans are hoping Patrick Mahomes and Co. are unable to pull off the feat.

Riley is surely one of them. Thankfully for him, the Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites over the Eagles. Super Bowl LIX, on Feb. 9, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Post Edited By:Nidhi

About the author

Braden Ramsey

Braden Ramsey

x-icon

Braden Ramsey has always been a big NFL fan. He has written about the league for various outlets, and covered the sport at a number of levels throughout his life. His favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens. When he's not writing, Braden can be found enjoying comedy of all kinds and hanging out with friends.

Share this article

Don’t miss these