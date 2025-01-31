“Filed a Trademark For Three-Peat”: Joe Pompliano Explains How Pat Riley Can Earn $1.2 Million if the Chiefs Win the 2025 Super Bowl

When the Chicago Bulls won three straight NBA Finals with Michael Jordan (1991-93; 1996-98), Pat Riley reportedly pulled in $900K. And he could do the same if the Chiefs grab their third Super Bowl all thanks to a decision he made years ago.

Advertisement

According to sports business analyst Joe Pompliano, Riley “filed a trademark for [the phrase] ‘three-peat'” in 1989. Pompliano says the trademark “essentially covers everything related to merchandise — hats, shirts, jackets, mugs, backpacks, and more.”

Pat Riley is expected to make over $1 million if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl — and it’s all because of one smart decision he made nearly 40 years ago. Here’s the story Pat Riley led the Los Angeles Lakers to back-to-back NBA Championships in 1987 and 1988. So, in 1989,… pic.twitter.com/Xt1dH30ivo — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 30, 2025

When the Bulls achieved their “three-peat” twice, Riley cashed in. He reportedly brought in $300K following Chicago’s first three-peat and another $600K after the second. Based on inflation from 1998, he could bring home $1.2 million from the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LIX.

Fans enjoyed Pompliano’s thread, calling it “informative” and “super interesting.” Some joked that he should bet on Philadelphia winning the Super Bowl LIX so he would profit no matter who wins. Others were disappointed Riley was allowed to trademark such a “common phrase”, but one applauded him for doing so.

Shouldn’t be allowed to have that trademark, should be annulled ASAP — ㅤ (@BAShelley) January 30, 2025

Trademarking common words or phrases such as “three-peat” shouldn’t be a thing — Brandon (@BB_NeverStops) January 30, 2025

He should put down $500k on the eagles as a “hedge” — Darshan Singh (@DarshanVancity) January 30, 2025

Optimal hedge opportunity with Eagles ML — Fred E. Couples (@WorldWideFless) January 30, 2025

Smart. Don’t be mad because you didn’t think of it. — Gerald Bell (@jeris505) January 30, 2025

Riley, now the president of the Miami Heat, has been involved in the NBA for 55 years. He has played, coached, and broadcast in the Association. He has captured nine NBA championships, including back-to-back titles with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1987-88. It was those rings and the hope of a consecutive third in 1989 that had Riley file for the trademark.

But it was not to be. The Lakers lost to the Pistons in the Championship, but his decision could seemingly still pay dividends.

No NFL team has ever won three consecutive Super Bowls. The Kansas City Chiefs will change that if they defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Most NFL fans are hoping Patrick Mahomes and Co. are unable to pull off the feat.

Riley is surely one of them. Thankfully for him, the Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites over the Eagles. Super Bowl LIX, on Feb. 9, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.