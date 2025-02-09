Pitch Perfect: NFL’s Month Long Process of Preparing a Field Fit for the Super Bowl

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; A general view of the field before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images

The playing surface has always been a hot topic when it comes to the Super Bowl. A few years ago, when the Eagles and Chiefs faced off on the grandest stage, the turf was slippery due to poor maintenance, and it dominated the headlines after the game. That’s why the NFL is making sure to do its due diligence in preparing the field in New Orleans this year and avoid more negative headlines.

Advertisement

In 2023, things were even worse. Eagles defensive end Haason Reddick called the Super Bowl surface the worst field he had ever played on. George Toma, better known as “The Sodfather” inspected the field at the time and claimed it was over-watered and not sanded enough. He placed the blame on the NFL’s field director, Ed Mangen, and even noted that the field had a “rotten smell”.

However, the NFL clapped back at the players’ complaints after the game and blamed them on their shoe choice, citing that they didn’t wear proper cleats. Though some players claimed they went through three different pairs that game.

This time around, the NFL isn’t messing around with the idea of a bad playing surface. Joe Pompliano outlined on LinkedIn the arduous lengths that they are going to ensure a perfect field come kickoff.

NFL’s steps to a Perfect Field

Firstly, the NFL is much better prepared this year. They sent a team of 25 employees to New Orleans a month ahead of the Big Game to inspect and get everything ready. This crew ended up prepping the field, practice fields, and fan experience areas.

Secondly, instead of shipping in new grass from Arizona or California like they did in previous years, the league will use the turf the Saints play on during the regular season. While players tend to prefer real grass, the artificial turf will have to do, as the league has struggled to maintain real grass in past years.

Thirdly, the field painting process will be easier this time. With grass, paint must be applied and reapplied to maintain the cuts. But with turf, since it doesn’t grow, they can paint the field once and be done with it. Still, they will use 350 gallons of paint in the process, all locally sourced.

Next, the NFL’s field director distributes a list of what is and isn’t allowed on the field. This includes everything from the number of people allowed on it at once to the weight of stages used for the halftime show.

Throughout the week, the NFL uses a machine called the “BEAST” to analyze and monitor field conditions. This is so that someone like “The Sodfather” doesn’t have to come out and inspect its conditions. The “BEAST” machine uses artificial cleats to test the playing surface, analyzing over 60 different areas of the field and spotting potential issues.

While a turf field can’t die like grass, it can still become overly matted. This turns into a dangerous playing surface. That’s why the NFL protects the field with a combination of tarps and 3D cushioned mats. It helps for the halftime show as well.

Why the process is Better

All in all, it’s a process to ensure a healthy playing surface for a game as big as the Super Bowl. Nobody wants to see external factors become a talking point during the game. It’s all about which team can win on an even playing field. And it seems like the NFL is taking it more seriously this time.

Pompliano adds at the end of the post that the process has improved because of something people might not guess. It’s the international games. They attract a global audience and require the NFL to go through the same steps to prepare those fields for games.

The league has gotten much practice with prepping fields since 2023. It’s time for them to put their money where their mouth is, and show us what a perfect playing surface looks like in 2025.