Following in the Footsteps of Deion Sanders, Travis Kelce Files for a Plethora of Trademark Phrases, Amidst Taylor Swift Link-up Rumors

While Deion Sanders basks in the college football landscape, it’s Travis Kelce who has taken center stage in the NFL. Despite the star TE’s remarkable performance this year, it’s the linkup with Taylor Swift, which has created a buzz in all corners.

As they continue to dominate the spotlight, both Travis and Deion have become some of the most searched football entities in the country. Nevertheless, recent developments reveal how the duo shares a common passion for getting trademarks.

Aside from his coaching prowess, Deion Sanders has made a name for himself as an entrepreneur, even recently filing for a series of trademarks. In a similar vein, the star tight end has also filed for trademarks recently, as he ventures into various businesses.

According to a post by Boardroom, Travis Kelce has recently filed for four trademarks. These include KillaTtav, Alright Nah, Flight 87, and Kelce’s Krunch. The page also suggests that the star TE may pursue an apparel line, his own cereal, pins, bobbleheads, and various other ventures following the revelation of these filings.

Notably, Colorado Godfather, Deion Sander has already gone down this path a few weeks back. According to an article by On3 NIL, he has filed for Coach Prime, We Keep Receipts, Prime Effect, and several other terms as well.

Travis Kelce Aims for the Bigger Picture

The Chiefs’ Pro Bowler TE has recently gained significant attention due to the rumored linkup with Taylor Swift. His shift toward venturing into business opportunities makes perfect sense, given the new heights of popularity. According to an article by Forbes, the NFL has seen a huge surge in viewers after the 12-time Grammy winner attended a few of Kelce’s games.

Female teen viewers from the age of 12 to 17 grew by 53%, women around 18 to 24 increased by 24%, and women with the age of 35 or up, rose by 34%. Notably, the ticket price also spiked from $83 to $119. The Swifties even credited the Chiefs’ win to the pop singer, as the team has not yet lost a game with her in the arena.

Travis and Taylor seem to be going strong, and the rumors about their link-up will definitely need time to cool down. All this significant attention on the NFL star and the recent trademark filings point toward a very positive future, both personally and financially. What do you think?