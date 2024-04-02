Proud Mother Gisele Bundchen Shares Visuals of Getting Delightfully Defeated by Her Athletic Kids in a Race

Social media is abuzz with delight after a heartwarming video surfaced on Gisele Bundchen’s Instagram, showing precious moments spent with her children. The Brazilian supermodel can be seen radiating joy as she engages in laughter and fun-filled activities with her two sons, Jack and Benjamin, and daughter, Vivian.

Advertisement

Gisele was seen racing with her children in the backyard, giving her best to keep up with them. However, it appears Jack and Benjamin have grown so fast that they’re now outpacing their mom. She captioned the story,

“When you give your best, but your kids still beat you.”

Advertisement

It is indeed comforting to see Gisele Bundchen embracing the joyful moments with her children, especially considering the challenges she encountered recently. These include cheating allegations with her jiu-jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente, while she was married to Tom Brady.

Notably, during a recent interview with The New York Times, Bundchen strongly refuted accusations of infidelity with Valente, asserting firmly that the claims were lies. She and her boyfriend, Joaquim, were even spotted for the first time since she confirmed the relationship in Miami a few days ago.

Gisele Bundchen Recently Discussed Her Children Navigating ‘Two Different Worlds’

During a recent discussion about co-parenting with Robin Roberts of People, Gisele Bundchen shared that her kids have somewhat gotten used to their new routine after she and Tom Brady split up. The Brazilian supermodel gave a glimpse into how she manages parenting her 14-year-old son Benjamin and her 11-year-old daughter Vivian with her ex-husband. She is also the stepmother of Brady’s first son, Jack, whom he co-parents with his ex-Bridget Moynahan.

Gisele Bundchen quipped during the interview that the kids had already figured out “what they can get away with.” And since she and her ex-husband have different rules in their respective homes, Benjamin and Vivian “try to do what they want.” But she has come to terms with the fact that she can only control her actions.

Advertisement

“Tom has to have time with them, and I have time with them, which I think is amazing because they get to really experience more enrichment for their lives,” Gisele said. “Two different worlds and they get to learn from two different worlds and that’s wonderful for them I think. They’re so big,” as per People.

The proud mother also acknowledged that her children are growing up in a different world than she did and realizes the importance of equipping them with essential life skills. Even though she faces some issues, especially because of conflicting parenting methods, Gisele Bundchen is confident in her journey to impart knowledge to her kids just as she learned from her mother.